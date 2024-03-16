Chelsea haven't been shy of a signing or two under the ownership of Todd Boehly, with the American splashing over £1b on transfers since his acquisition of the Blues back in 2022.

Some of the additions made by Boehly have proven to be a success, with the likes of Cole Palmer, Malo Gusto and Axel Disasi all appearing to be money well spent.

However, the vast majority of the signings made under Boehly's leadership have been unsuccessful, with the club wasting a lot of money on players who haven't cut it in the Premier League.

Marc Cucarella and Wesley Fofana both arrived at Stamford Bridge for fees over £50m with the pair failing to live up to expectations - with Fofana especially struggling after his multiple lengthy spells on the sideline with injury.

The club's spending has caused questions to be asked about their FFP status, with the club announcing pre-tax losses of £90m for the year ending June 2023 - with the west Londoners having to potentially utilise players currently in the squad or their youth setup.

The Blues may live to regret selling a player last summer, with the former Chelsea talent currently achieving great things in the Europa League this season.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek's stats at Chelsea

After joining the club aged eight, midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek eventually made his debut in the 2014/15 season under then-boss José Mourinho, coming on as a 90th-minute substitute in the 1-1 draw against Manchester City.

The midfielder became a more frequent player within the Chelsea squad throughout the 2015/16 season, making 13 appearances in the Premier League, with the majority coming from the bench.

Loftus-Cheek needed consistent top-flight game time if he was to progress at Stamford Bridge, with the youngster joining Crystal Palace on loan for the 2017/18 campaign - a loan spell that would catapult him into the first-team picture at Chelsea.

After a successful spell at Selhurst Park, he returned to Chelsea, making 40 appearances in all competitions, scoring ten times, including four in the Europa League.

His 2018/19 campaign was his best for the Blues, before making another 56 Premier League appearances over three campaigns for the club, with a loan stint at Fulham in 2020/21.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek's PL apps for Chelsea Season Appearances Goals 2014/15 3 0 2015/16 13 1 2016/17 6 0 2018/19 24 6 2019/20 7 0 2021/22 24 0 2022/23 25 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

However, the towering midfielder decided to leave Stamford Bridge during the summer of 2023 to find more consistent minutes, with the now 28-year-old plying his trade in Italy for AC Milan.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek's stats since leaving Chelsea

Since arriving at the San Siro, the "invincible" midfielder, as described by writer Zach Lowy, has impressed in Serie A and the Europa League, even staking his claim for an England recall.

The midfielder has featured 33 times in all competitions for Milan, including a spell in Europe which has seen him score four times in four appearances after settling into life in Italy.

His recent form has been impressive, with the Blues potentially letting go of a player who is an upgrade on current Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, with the 28-year-old's tally of 11 goal contributions blowing Gallagher's tally of seven out of the water.

Both men have operated in a number ten berth for their respective clubs this season, but it is Loftus-Cheek who appears to be shining, ranking in the top 2% among his peers in Europe's top five leagues for progressive carries and the top 4% for successful take-ons per 90 - his compatriot, meanwhile, ranks in just the top 31% and the top 28% for those same two metrics, respectively.

An elegant all-rounder, Loftus-Cheek may be one player whom the club will regret moving on, having perhaps pulled the trigger too early with regard to sanctioning his sale...