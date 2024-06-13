After rebuilding the entire team to suit Mauricio Pochettino last summer, Chelsea will have to do it all over again this time around.

Enzo Maresca has arrived from Leicester City, and although his play style is somewhat similar to that of the Argentines, in regards to a possession-based approach, he’ll want to put his own spin on things.

Therefore, those that are deemed surplus to requirements will be sold to make way for numerous new faces.

Todd Boehly is keen to bolster the squad in numerous positions, particularly at right-wing and centre forward, with Benjamin Sesko and Michael Olise being the two main targets recently.

However, the Blues should look closer to home for reinforcements, with one particular player’s impending exit looking set to be a mistake.

Chelsea’s potential outgoings this summer

According to a report from the BBC last month, Chelsea could look to move on quite a few first-team players this season.

Trevoh Chalobah is one player who could be moved on this summer, with his future under threat after the free signing of Tosin Adarabioyo.

Armando Broja is also on the departure list as Chelsea look to sign a new striker to support Nicolas Jackson.

Conor Gallagher and Romelu Lukaku are the two high-profile names that could leave, with Chelsea keen to raise their funds, particularly with the Belgian striker, who isn’t in the new Italian coach’s plans.

On top of that, Ian Maatsen could be on the move this summer, with it reported by journalist Patrick Berger earlier this year that he wants to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Why Maatsen’s departure could prove to be a mistake

The Chelsea faithful will know better than anyone just how big of a mistake Manchester City made by letting Cole Palmer leave the club a year ago.

The England international has now cemented himself as one of the best players in the entire Premier League, netting 22 goals and providing 11 assists last season.

The Blues number 20 provided this sublime output over just 29 starts, while also winning the Premier League Young Player of the Season award.

If Maatsen were to leave Chelsea, the Blues could very well have their own Palmer situation on their hands, given the quality that the Netherlands ace possesses.

Maatsen vs Chilwell vs Cucurella League Stats Stats Maatsen Chilwell Cucurella Games 16 13 21 Goals 2 0 0 Assists 2 1 2 Clean sheets 6 0 4 Touches (per game) 79.1 48.4 71 Passes completed (per game) 52.4 25 43.6 Tackles (per game) 1.9 1.2 3 Via Sofascore

As you can see, Maatsen was simply sublime during his loan move to Borussia Dortmund after joining the German club due to a lack of minutes.

The former Burnley loanee has been “fantastic” in Germany, according to football scout Jacek Kulig, operating as a flying left-back.

BVB’s number 22 started 15 Bundesliga matches and also started seven Champions League matches, helping Dortmund reach the final where they unfortunately succumbed to Real Madrid’s inevitability.

Maatsen is the definition of the perfect modern-day full-back, who can attack with intent and defend with tenacity, but Chelsea clearly seem to see more in Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella.

Given that Maatsen’s 22 years old, has plenty of unfulfilled potential, and has so much talent, you’d expect that Chelsea would want to keep him and develop him into the first-choice left-back.

Nonetheless, based on what he showed at Dortmund, it seems inevitable that Maatsen will go on to thrive at whatever club he moves to, and in years to come, Chelsea could regret letting him go, much like City may well do with Palmer.