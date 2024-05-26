It’s impossible to fault the ambition of the Chelsea owners to make the club successful and dominant, but their spending has been rather questionable.

One player that epitomises the Blues’ strategy is Mykhailo Mudryk, who signed for a whopping £89m fee and has struggled to perform with just five goals in 31 league appearances.

However, they’ve also let plenty of talented academy products depart who are now tearing up the Premier League, with Marc Guehi being a prime example of that.

Nevertheless, there was another ready-made star just sitting in the shadows who’s now worth more than Noni Madueke.

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s 23/24 campaign

This summer, Callum Hudson-Odoi left his boyhood club Chelsea in search of a career revival, joining Nottingham Forest for a tiny fee of £5m.

Fortunately, this move could just be the best decision he’s made in his career, becoming a crucial player for the Tricky Trees and playing a huge role in dragging them to Premier League safety.

The winger has featured 29 times in the league, the most of his career, starting 20 of those games on the left of the attack and scoring eight goals, the second-most in the Forest squad.

Chelsea's top scorers vs CHO Player Goals 1. Cole Palmer 22 2. Nicolas Jackson 14 3. Hudson-Odoi* 8 4. Raheem Sterling 8 5. Madueke, Mudryk, Gallagher 5 Via Sofascore - stats for the PL only

As you can see, this would’ve also made Hudson-Odoi Chelsea’s joint-third highest scorer, outperforming the likes of Mudryk and Madueke, but what is the 23-year-old’s current value in 2024 after an impressive campaign?

Hudson-Odoi’s value in 2024 compared to Madueke’s

In January 2023, Madueke joined Chelsea from PSV for a fee of £29m, yet his move to the Premier League looked to have arrived slightly too early, with the winger scoring just once in 12 appearances.

The arrival of Mauricio Pochettino handed the English forward a new opportunity to impress and perform, but he’s only cemented himself in the startling lineup recently, playing from the off just 13 times across the league campaign.

In total, the number 11 made 23 appearances in the top flight, scoring five goals and providing two assists, although four of those contributions came in two matches.

Despite clearly improving under the Argentine, his value has taken a hit, becoming less valuable than Hudson-Odoi, who obviously left for pennies.

CHO's market value vs Chelsea wingers Player Value 1. Sterling £49m 2. Palmer £35m 3. Hudson-Odoi* £23m 4. Mudryk £21m 5. Madueke £16m Via FootballTransfers

As displayed in the table above, Hudson-Odoi is now estimated to be worth £23m by Football Transfers, which makes him £7m more valuable than Madueke.

This now makes the number 14 the second-most valuable player in the Forest squad, only behind Morgan Gibbs-White, which proves how important he’s become to the club.

Now that he’s fit and performing week in, week out, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Hudson-Odoi go to another level next season, making his departure far more painful for the Blues faithful.

The former Chelsea ace was once viewed as becoming a guaranteed club legend, but this summer, he could become a Tottenham Hotspur player, with the Lilywhites reportedly interested in the attacker.

Overall, it’s clear that Chelsea should have been a tad more patient with the "special" Hudson-Odoi, as dubbed by journalist Mark White, with his exit for such a measly fee appearing to be a mistake from the club.