Raheem Sterling. A player who often splits the opinion of the Chelsea fanbase week in, week out.

However, there’s no doubt that the England international has an abundance of quality, boasting a record of 12 titles throughout his career.

This season, the tricky winger has had to settle for a decrease in game time, but he’s still provided a respectable output of seven goals and four assists in the Premier League.

Even today, although he’s started just 21 league matches, he’s still valued relatively highly, three times more than one current first-team ace.

Chilwell’s early Chelsea career

In the summer of 2020, Chelsea’s search for a brand new long-term left-back led them to Ben Chilwell, who joined the club from Leicester City for a fee of £50m during the Frank Lampard regime.

The England international signed a five-year deal, and according to Capology, his salary stands at a huge £200k-per-week, the joint-third highest wage in the squad.

Chilwell’s first season at Stamford Bridge saw him play 27 times in the Premier League, picking up eight goal contributions, which still remains his best attacking output of his career.

However, the following season was riddled with injuries, playing just seven times in the league and sparking a never-ending injury cycle that haunts him to this day.

Chilwell’s market value in 2024

Unfortunately, fitness issues have also impacted his chances of proving his quality to new boss Mauricio Pochettino, as he’s missed 35 matches through different setbacks.

This means that the number 23 has made just 13 league appearances all campaign, starting nine of those and averaging 58 minutes on the field per game.

The 27-year-old’s most recent start was at the start of March against Brentford, and he was an unused substitute against Brighton & Hove Albion this week, having lost his spot to the ever-improving Marc Cucurella.

Given the sheer number of injuries Chilwell has had to deal with since his arrival, it’s not a surprise to see that his current value has decreased dramatically, to the point where he’s now estimated to be worth just £13m today, as per CIES’ Football Observatory.

Value of the Big 6's Main Left Back Player Value Josko Gvardiol (Man City) £69m Destiny Udogie (Spurs) £69m Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal) £17m Luke Shaw (Man Utd) £17m Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) £13m Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) £13m Via CIES' Football Observatory

For context, the former Fox is valued three times less than the aforementioned Sterling, who still has a current worth of £43m, according to CIES, which highlights just how little of an influence Chilwell has had on the team.

On top of that, it makes Chilwell the joint-lowest valued left-back compared to the Big Six’s positional peer, which proves that Chelsea really didn’t get value for money.

Unfortunately, given his track record of injuries, it’s reasonable to presume that the defender’s value will continue to decrease unless he is able to revive his career.

Furthermore, with his Spanish competitor starting to find his feet at full-back, even assisting against the Seagulls, right now, it's difficult to see Chilwell returning to the side in the near future.

Overall, it’s always saddening to see a player suffer from injuries constantly, but spending £50m on Chilwell has sadly become a howler of a deal.