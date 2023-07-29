Mauricio Pochettino can land Chelsea an unbelievable coup if they secure Michael Olise.

What’s the latest on Michael Olise to Chelsea?

According to reputable journalist Paul Brown, Chelsea are ‘definitely interested’ in the Crystal Palace livewire, and he could evolve into a ‘really top performer.’

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“Chelsea are definitely interested in Michael Olise, and I can see why. His statistics improved massively at Palace last season and I think he’s become much more productive. Obviously, he’s chasing more international honours as well. I think there’s a really good player there, who, with the right kind of nurturing could become a really top performer.”

This followed a story broken by Fabrizio Romano, who said the Blues and Manchester City are keenly tracking Olise, who has a release clause of "around £35m".

Why would Michael Olise be a good signing for Chelsea?

The France U21 international has always been a wonderfully talented footballer, but last season his performances elevated his reputation to a glorious new level.

Olise notched 11 assists, the fourth-highest figure in the division despite playing for a side that finished in the bottom half and became the first Crystal Palace player to claim double-digit figure assists in a single top-flight campaign.

As a skilful, intricate, and innovative attacking outlet, FBref’s player comparison tool likens the former Reading prodigy to Dominik Szoboszlai.

The 22-year-old has recently joined Liverpool for £60m and was in scintillating form last term.

Across 46 appearances in all competitions, Szoboszlai recorded 23 goal involvements - this included eight assists in the Bundesliga, where he also created the fourth-most chances (63). Similarly, Olise notched 61 chance creations to emphasize their underlying similarity.

Since signing for Palace, the 21-year-old sensation has played 55 of his 68 games as a right-winger, whereas in the same period, just 42% of Szoboszlai’s minutes come on the right-hand side.

However, when assessing their numbers, the two playmakers rank extremely closely.

Similar metrics for Olise and Szoboszlai include assists per 90 (0.36 vs 0.29), shot-creating actions per 90 (4.68 vs 5.09), progressive passes per 90 (4.35 vs 5.49), progressive carries per 90 (3.63 vs 2.62), and successful take-ons per 90 (1.77 vs 1.69).

Both players are integral cogs within the offensive sequences of their sides and could thrive in new set-ups in the new season.

The Premier League is now accustomed to Olise thanks to his “special” gift, as termed by the Frenchman's former boss, Patrick Vieira.

Meanwhile, to some Szoboszlai may arrive as somewhat of an unknown entity, but the versatile technician is brimming with the ability to seamlessly adapt to English football.

Jesse Marsch is one of the leading proponents of the extent of his potential, as back in 2020, he said:

“Certainly his greatest gift is his right foot, he can put the ball where he wants to. He’s fit, he’s strong, he’s fast, he’s athletic.

“He has the potential to be one of the top No 10s in the world. The combination of his vision, his technical ability, his athletic ability, and his personality means there aren’t many players that can dominate games from that position the way that he can.”

It is an exciting new Liverpool, and Chelsea can follow suit if they manage to convince Olise to travel across the capital before deadline day on September 1st.