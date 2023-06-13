Chelsea could target an experienced head in midfield to combat their exodus of players in the engine room at Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest news involving midfield exits from Chelsea?

As per Sky Sports, Manchester United are set to submit a formal bid to try and acquire Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer as Erik Ten Hag looks to add some additional quality to his side.

The report states that talks are underway over a potential deal; however, there is a gap in valuation which will need to be ironed out to facilitate any notion of Mount moving to Old Trafford.

Renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also detailed that N'Golo Kante looks set to complete a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ittihad on a two-year contract with the option of a third 12 months.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio via The Daily Mail, AC Milan are keen on Blues ace Ruben Loftus-Cheek; however, they are believed to have put the breaks on a move due to concerns over his age.

Cobham academy product Conor Gallagher has also been linked with an exit in SW6 and Liverpool, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund are all keen on the 23-year-old, as cited by The Daily Mail.

Mateo Kovacic has agreed personal terms with Manchester City and looks odds-on to join the treble winners from Chelsea, as per Romano once again.

In light of these prospective outgoings, journalist Jacobs thinks that Chelsea may elect to bring in an experienced head in midfield to balance out the know-how they would be losing by letting some of these stars leave the club.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Jacobs stated: “It wouldn’t surprise me if Chelsea, along with a player like Caicedo, surprise us on the midfield front and look for somebody that has leadership skills and proven Premier League experience because everyone kind of focuses on the younger players like Caicedo and Lavia.

“And of course that’s Chelsea’s project, but when you potentially lose Kovacic, Kante goes and when Jorginho goes then along with all of these youngsters, there is a logic that Chelsea may also want some experience whether that is experience by age or experience by Premier League games.”

Who could Chelsea target to provide midfield experience?

One report in Spain suggested last month that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojberg could be targeted by Mauricio Pochettino this summer to help bolster his engine room before next term begins.

FootballTransfers claim that Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has also been shortlisted at Stamford Bridge amid fierce competition for his signature from Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Although 24 years of age, Declan Rice has garnered a wealth of experience and is another target that Chelsea could look to bring in this off-season, as per Sky Sports.

Chelsea look set for a considerable turnover of midfield players this summer and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Pochettino make quite a few additions in that position to get his side ready for 2023/24.