Chelsea have submitted an enquiry regarding a summer deal to sign AC Milan star Mike Maignan, according to reports.

Who is Mike Maignan?

Maignan is a goalkeeper who first arrived at the San Siro Stadium from Lille back in 2021, and despite not initially being Stefano Pioli’s official number one, was a regular feature throughout the 2022/23 season.

In the Serie A, the 27-year-old started 22 matches even though he spent a significant period of time on the sidelines due to sustaining a serious calf injury, and his impressive performances between the sticks when available have caught the eye of Mauricio Pochettino in the Premier League.

Todd Boehly is reportedly entering the market to find a new first-choice shot-stopper with both Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga facing uncertain futures, and if the following update is to be believed, the businessman has used ongoing negotiations to try and secure a deal of his own.

Are Chelsea signing Maignan?

According to 90min, Chelsea have used their conversations with AC Milan over an exit for Ruben Loftus-Cheek to “enquire” about a switch for Maignan. Blues officials are believed to have used the "opportunity” to mention the goalkeeper in discussions, but their “approach” was turned down with “fierce resistance” by the Italian giants, who are “not keen” to part ways with their prized asset.

Stamford Bridge chiefs are “big fans” of their target, but it sounds like he won’t be moving to SW6 anytime soon.

Should Boehly make another move for Maignan?

AC Milan might be adamant in their stance of not wanting to let Maignan leave now, but money talks in football and a sizable offer being tabled could change everything, so Chelsea should definitely consider making a second attempt in the weeks ahead.

The 6 foot 3 “giant”, as lauded by talent scout Jacek Kulig, kept eight clean sheets from 22 Serie A games last season and was recognised for his high standard of performances in the net by receiving one man-of-the-match award.

The Champions League semi-finalist, who pockets £59k-per-week, also made 40 saves from 62 shots on target against so isn’t afraid to come out and prevent the danger and is even strong when it comes to spot kicks, ranking in the 92nd percentile for most penalty saves.

Finally, Maignan has an extremely strong range of dispatching balls with a 99.3% success rate on short length passes and a 98.3% success rate on medium length passes, as per FBRef, so he’s a well-rounded goalkeeper and one that would be a great fit for Pochettino at the Bridge.