Chelsea are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper this summer, as Todd Boehly reportedly hopes to land a new first choice shot-stopper in the upcoming transfer window.

The Blues spent a monumental figure exceeding £500m last season in a bid to improve their squad, all to little avail as Stamford Bridge saw the club’s lowest finish since the 1993/94 campaign.

If reports are to be believed, Chelsea could spend big once more with a number of players already linked with a potential move ahead of the window.

What’s the latest on Mike Maignan to Chelsea?

As understood by 90min, AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan was mentioned in discussions with Chelsea officials.

The report claims that Blues representatives mentioned their interest in the goalkeeper while discussing the potential deal between the two clubs for Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Their approach was reportedly dismissed by Milan, though taking into consideration the clubs’ hopes to sign a new 'keeper, the Rossoneri favourite could be a name destined for Stamford Bridge.

What could Mike Maignan bring to Chelsea?

Hailed as being a “giant” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Frenchman has established himself as one of Europe’s strongest goalkeepers for his performances at San Siro.

The 27-year-old, who ascended up the ranks at Paris Saint Germain, could be a revelation at Chelsea, who have jousted between the talents of Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga this past season.

Branded as a “liability” by former Blues defender Mario Melchiot, Kepa has had an eventful time since signing from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for a fee of £71.6m, with him now rated at just £26m by the CIES Football Observatory.

While the Spaniard has displayed his talents on numerous occasions, he’s had his fair share of mishaps on and off the pitch, and was benched by Mendy following the Senegalese ace’s arrival in the capital.

Now, the end of the road for the 28-year-old could be in sight if reports regarding Maignan are to be believed.

As per Sofascore, the Milan goalkeeper has conceded an average of 1 goal per game in Serie A this season, marginally fewer than Kepa, who averages 1.1 per game in the Premier League.

Criticised by Jamie Redknapp for not making ‘nearly enough saves’, the Spaniard has been placed into the spotlight in the past for his weaknesses in saving shots from distance.

As displayed in a graphic presented by Sky Sports below, the former Bilbao ace is familiar with conceding from outside the box, with the pattern reinforced this season with him conceding six from such areas, via Sofascore.

Maignan could eliminate the weakness that the current Chelsea 'keeper possesses, as evidenced by him conceding just two from distance this campaign, as well as recording three saves caught to Kepa’s none, despite playing fewer games as per Sofascore.

Chelsea’s inconsistencies between the sticks must be resolved this summer, with not many clubs switching between their goalkeepers throughout the season due to poor performance.

In signing the £59k-per-week beast, Mauricio Pochettino could unearth a reliable and commanding number one in the bid to significantly improve things at the Bridge.