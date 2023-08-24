Chelsea could still sign Ajax attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus this summer, as a reliable journalist has named three players who Stamford Bridge chiefs are considering a move for.

So what's happening with Mohammed Kudus?

Kudus is 23 years of age and still has another two years remaining on his contract with Maurice Steijn’s side, but having established himself as the second-best offensive player at the Johan Cruyff Arena last season, he’s caught the eye of Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Blues chiefs previously asked about the conditions of a deal for the Ghana international who was expected to complete a move to the capital after later agreeing personal terms, but unfortunately for the boss, another club entered the fold.

Premier League rivals West Ham United quickly developed their initial interest in the central talisman by submitting two offers, and even though these were both swiftly rejected, it’s been claimed that talks remain ongoing between the parties due to the player wanting to make the switch to the London Stadium.

Are Chelsea signing Mohammed Kudus?

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs revealed that Chelsea could still hijack a deal for Kudus with West Ham yet to make progress in their own pursuit, whilst the journalist also name-checked two other players that are being monitored. He said:

“With Christopher Nkunku sidelined and Armando Broja returning from an ACL injury, Chelsea would ideally like another striker, but it’s about finding the right profile, and whether that’s a traditional No.9 or just a creative-minded attacker. If the former, Broja is going to feel pushed down the pecking order.

“Brennan Johnson and Bradley Barcola are two to watch, and there’s still an outside chance of Mohammed Kudus, who West Ham have failed to date to agree a deal for.”

How much is Kudus likely to cost?

According to Transfermarkt, Kudus’ market value is €40m (£34m), and he is more than worth that amount considering the positive impact he makes in the final third, so should he have a change of heart over his potential move to West Ham, Chelsea should jump at the chance to bring him to SW6.

Ajax’s £10.5k-per-week earner posted 15 goal contributions (11 goals and four assists, 99th percentile for goals among positional peers) in the Eredivisie last season and used his “electric” pace - as lauded by talent scout Jacek Kulig - to dribble past his marker regularly, ranking in the 99th percentile for most successful take-ons by players in his position.

Sponsored by Puma, the playmaker also listed in the 97th percentile for number of attacking touches in the opposition’s penalty area, highlighting his creative flair and desire to get involved with the offensive action, form which saw him receive three man-of-the-match awards.

Finally, Kudus is a versatile operator with his ability to be deployed in five different positions across the pitch, including three roles in the midfield, out wide on the right wing and even as a centre-forward, so it really would be a huge boost for Pochettino to have him in the building.