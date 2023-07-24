Chelsea have “made contact” to enquire about a summer deal to bring Ajax star Mohammed Kudus to the Premier League and an agreement on personal terms is close, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Who is Mohammed Kudus?

Kudus is naturally an attacking midfielder who has plied his trade at the Johan Cruyff Arena since joining from FC Nordsjaelland back in 2020, where he’s since gone on to clock up a total of 84 senior appearances to date.

Despite still having another two years remaining on his contract, the 22-year-old showed some extremely positive signs last season and has therefore caught the eye of Mauricio Pochettino, as initially revealed by reporter Simon Phillips.

The Blues journalist, via Substack, confirmed last month that the Stamford Bridge outfit hold a serious interest in signing the Ghana international and have made him a priority target out of all of their other options in his position.

Following Mason Mount’s move to Manchester United, the manager will be in the market to find a suitable replacement for the former academy graduate and if the next update is to be believed, chiefs have already reached out to discover what it would take to get a deal over the line.

Are Chelsea signing Mohammed Kudus?

Taking to Twitter, Ornstein claimed that Chelsea have held initial talks with Ajax regarding a swoop for Kudus during the ongoing window. He wrote:

“EXCL: Chelsea have made contact with Ajax to express interest in signing Mohammed Kudus. No offer yet but dialogue has taken place. 22 yo attacking midfielder among options Chelsea considering + agreement close on personal terms.”

How good is Mohammed Kudus?

Kudus is not only a creative player but he’s also previously been dubbed for his “electric” pace and acceleration when driving forward by talent scout Jacek Kulig, so should he put pen to paper in the capital, he would be a fantastic summer recruit for Pochettino.

Ajax’s left-footed gem, who pockets £10k-per-week, posted 15 goal contributions (11 goals and four assists) in 30 Eredivisie outings last season highlighting his prolific form in the final third, but he was also a huge threat even when the ball didn’t hit the back of the net.

The World Cup participant ranked in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons so loves to dribble past his marker and also for pass completion showing his strength in his link-up play with his fellow teammates in and around the opposition’s area, another quality that the boss will no doubt be majorly attracted to.

Furthermore, the Nima native has operated in five different positions across the pitch since the start of his career, including three roles in the midfield, on the right wing and even leading the line as a centre-forward, so he would add wonderful versatility to the squad in SW6.

Finally, Kudus will know what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having secured three trophies during his time in his homeland, and there’s no doubt that his eye for more silverware will only increase should he sign on the dotted line in the weeks ahead.