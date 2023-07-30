Chelsea have “verbally agreed” personal terms with Ajax attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus over a potential switch to Stamford Bridge, according to reliable journalist Rudy Galetti.

Is Mohammed Kudus leaving Ajax?

The Ghana international still has another two years remaining on his contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena, but with Mauricio Pochettino’s side having "registered their interest" in securing his services, which will cost them £40m, there’s a chance he could be on his way out.

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney previously reported that the Blues are currently ahead of Arsenal, who also hold an interest, in the race for the 22-year-old as a result of having a more convincing package on offer to their target, and chiefs appear eager to wrap up a deal as quickly as possible to avoid any potential hijack from their rivals in the Premier League.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano claimed that Todd Boehly and Co have spoken to the central talisman’s camp to “ask about the conditions of the deal” and are “informed” on what it would take to get the move over the line, something which seems to be edging ever closer if the following update is to be believed.

Are Chelsea signing Mohammed Kudus?

Taking to Twitter, Galetti revealed that Chelsea have been given the green light to sign Kudus on the player’s side and are now simply waiting for the two parties to complete the remainder of the deal. He wrote:

“#Chelsea had first contacts with #Ajax for Mohammed #Kudus. Understand that #CFC have verbally agreed the personal terms with the player: now it’s up to clubs to find an agreement. Other 2 [English] teams have showed a concrete interest in him: evolving situation.”

In the Eredivisie last season, Kudus posted 15 goal contributions (11 goals and four assists) in 30 appearances which is an impressive return for an attacking midfielder, and there’s no doubting that it could prove to be a massive coup should he seal a move to Chelsea.

The Supernova Management client also ranked in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons and pass completion, showing that he loves to dribble past his marker and link up the play with his fellow peers in and around the opposition’s area to try and create as many chances as possible.

Ajax’s “unpredictable” star, as lauded by teammate Steven Berghuis, also has the flexibility to operate in three roles in the centre of the park, out wide on the right wing and even up top as a striker so he would add excellent versatility to Pochettino's ranks and be a great option for the boss to have at his disposal.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are believed to have agreed a deal to sign Rennes midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, but with the boss having not yet decided whether to utilise him immediately or send him out on loan, Kudus coming in may not make a difference, so it’s likely that he could be the next to follow in the 19-year-old’s footsteps by writing on the dotted line in the near future.