Highlights

Chelsea bringing in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo alongside Ajax star Mohammed Kudus this summer to work alongside Enzo Fernandez could formulate a 'dynamic' midfield trio at Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest on Chelsea's pursuit of Caicedo and Kudus?

As per The Guardian, Chelsea and Brighton have stalled in talks over the possibility of Caicedo moving to west London after the Seagulls rejected an £80 million bid for his services.

The report states that Brighton value the Ecuador international at around £100 million and Roberto De Zerbi's men are said to be more open for wiggle room if Chelsea compromise on their stance regarding Levi Colwill, who is a target for Brighton this summer and spent last term on loan at the Amex Stadium.

In terms of Kudus, Football Insider have claimed that Chelsea are closing in on agreeing personal terms with the Ghanaian playmaker and will put 'finishing touches' to a deal to sign him for around £40 million.

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic departing Chelsea have pushed the arrival of an attack-minded midfielder up the priority list for Mauricio Pochettino.

Kudus, who has been hailed as a "star boy", is also a keen goalscorer and notched 18 goals and seven assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for Ajax last term, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks that Caicedo, Kudus and Fernandez could form a midfield three that would be feared by opposing sides in the Premier League.

Brown told FFC: "The Chelsea side of it is a lot more interesting because I think in an ideal world they would like him [Kudus] in addition to Caicedo, which would obviously be a lot of money to outlay. The thought of Enzo, Kudus and Caicedo all playing in the same midfield is really exciting for Chelsea fans. The three of them look quite dynamic, they're very young, they've got their best years ahead of them, I think Chelsea would be set for years if they were able to do that kind of business this window. It doesn't look at the moment like Kudus is close to leaving his club, so whoever might go for him needs to step up that chase over the next couple of weeks."

What next for Chelsea?

Player sales have been an important part of Chelsea's operation to recoup funds to spend in the transfer market and will continue to strongly impact their window between now and the close of play.

Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move to West Ham United in recent times and the Hammers have seen a bid worth £40 million booted out for his services, according to BBC Sport.

In terms of potential incomings, RMC Sport via talkSPORT claim that the Blues have submitted a £39 million bid for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, who is said to have reached 'an agreement in principle' over a move to Stamford Bridge.

Montpellier striker Elye Wahi is another name that Chelsea are keen to bring to west London and it is said that they are closing in on signing the 20-year-old, who will then be loaned to their satellite club Strasbourg to continue his development, as per The Daily Mail.