Highlights

Chelsea could have the 'advantage' to sign Ajax talent Mohammed Kudus this summer amid competition for his services from elsewhere, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Which clubs are keen on Mohammed Kudus?

Last week, The Independent claimed that Chelsea were in the driving seat to land Kudus from Ajax this summer despite competition from Arsenal to sign the Ghana international.

The report states that Chelsea have thus far put together a better package to entice Kudus to swap Amsterdam for London and he could move this window for a fee in the region of £40 million.

However, Brighton have agreed a fee for the midfielder, though it is still up in the air as its now down to the player to agree personal terms or opt to choose a potential different suitor, so it's not over yet.

Last term, Kudus put in some excellent performances for Ajax and finished the campaign with 18 goals and seven assists from 42 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Football London have revealed that Chelsea 'sounded out' Ajax to gauge the current state of play surrounding Kudus and it is believed that personal terms are not going to be an issue due to the 23-year-old being open to taking on a new challenge in 2023/24.

As per Ajax Life via METRO, Ajax sporting director Sven Mislintat has commented on clubs circling for Kudus this summer, including the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal, stating: "There are clubs that have informally enquired about him. I don’t expect an offer very soon, although you know that things can be different in the football world. Perhaps the interest in not as serious as everyone thinks."

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown claims he has been informed that Arsenal won't enter the market for another midfielder unless someone in that area leaves the Emirates Stadium.

Brown stated: "I don't think Arsenal are bidding here really, that might change depending what else happens in the squad, but I'm told that Arsenal are not moving for another midfielder unless somebody leaves. It doesn't seem like there is another club high in the bidding for him, so that might be advantage Chelsea."

What now for Chelsea?

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino will continue his squad planning for the new campaign after already confirming the additions of Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Angelo and Diego Moreira, as per Transfermarkt.

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has agreed a £25 million move to Stamford Bridge and will provide competition between the sticks for Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to The Daily Mail.

Monaco defender Axel Disasi is close to joining Chelsea for a fee in the region of £38.6 million as the Blues fended off competition from Newcastle United and Manchester United to secure the services of the France international, as per Sky Sports.

The Guardian report Dusan Vlahovic is being weighed up as a potential addition to the striking department and may be part of a swap deal that would see out-of-favour Chelsea frontman Romelu Lukaku head back to Serie A to join Juvenus.

Belgium international Lukaku also has the choice of moving to Saudi Arabia; however, he would prefer to stay in Europe for the foreseeable future.