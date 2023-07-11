Chelsea are readying themselves to "push again this week" for midfielder Moises Caicedo and are in "direct conversations" with Brighton & Hove Albion over a potential deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Is Caicedo joining Chelsea?

Stamford Bridge has been a chaotic place in recent weeks. As players scramble over one another to find the exit door, new boss Mauricio Pochettino still doesn't know what his squad will look like next season.

One thing the Argentine is sure of is that he would like Caicedo to join him, with Chelsea ramping up their interest in the young Ecuador midfielder.

The 21-year-old has consistently shone at Brighton since he broke into the starting lineup and will be imminently granted his wish to leave the club this transfer window.

Caicedo is Chelsea's number one target, but there is still the issue of ironing out the financial details with Brighton before a move can be finalised.

According to Romano, there is nothing concrete yet between the club despite Caicedo and Chelsea being close on personal terms, but the Blues are continually pushing for the South American.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano stated: "For Chelsea it is an important week in terms of contacts for Moises Caicedo because, guys, it's also not easy as a journalist to tell you about this deal because it's a particular deal with the two clubs.

"Chelsea and Brighton are in direct contact, as I explained to you many times, and this is why it is not easy to see in the media many reports about this story for Caicedo. It's not a daily bid, a daily proposal from Chelsea to Brighton and an answer from Brighton to Chelsea. It's a daily exchange between the two clubs, so it's a direct conversation."

He continued: "I can guarantee to you that the conversations are ongoing. Chelsea will push again this week. So, it's not easy to speak about terms of the deal because it's an available conversation, not an official conversation, but for sure this is still ongoing and this week they will work again on the deal - Chelsea and Brighton for Moises Caicedo.

"And the player is still hoping and pushing to join Chelsea because he has an agreement almost done as we know very well with Chelsea on the personal terms. So, the player is not a problem, the player said yes, and now it's on the clubs."

Romano adds that Pochettino hopes to bring Caicedo in as soon as possible, with the Blues heading on their tour of the United States in mid-July. Ironically, they face Brighton on said tour on July 22, but it remains to be seen for which side Caicedo may feature.

Caicedo made 37 Premier League appearances for Brighton last term and helped the Seagulls to a sixth-placed finish and European qualification for the first time in the club's history. Meanwhile, Chelsea slumped to an embarrassing 12th-placed finish, only ten points above relegated Leicester City.

What is Caicedo worth?

The major stumbling block between Chelsea and Brighton at present has been the Seagulls' incredibly high valuation of Caicedo.

Despite having only made 45 Premier League appearances in total, Brighton have slapped a hefty £100m price tag on Caicedo. Chelsea are not keen on paying that much for a player who is relatively experienced, especially given they forked out £106.8m for Enzo Fernandez in January.

The Blues are hoping to compromise, suggesting around £80m, but Roberto de Zerbi's side are holding firm on their appraisal.

Since Todd Boehly's arrival as Chelsea's new owner, the club have spent approximately £500m across two transfer windows and their spending shows no signs of slowing down having signed Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson for a combined £83m.

Admittedly, they have brought in £188m through player sales so far, with more to come, but Caicedo may still eat up a large chunk of any remaining budget.