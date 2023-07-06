It looks as if an official bid for Moises Caicedo from Chelsea could finally be happening, with Sky Sports reporting that the Blues will "formalise" their interest in the player shortly.

What are the latest Chelsea transfer rumours?

The Premier League side have got plenty of irons in the oven it seems, with numerous players all linked with potential transfers to Stamford Bridge. They've already brought in Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku for their first-team squad and yet the rumours have not stopped. Instead, it appears the business may now be in full flow for Mauricio Pochettino's side, as they look to rebuild the squad after last season's meltdown.

At one end of the pitch, Chelsea appear to be keen to bring in more goalkeeping reinforcements. At the top of their list in that area seems to be Diogo Costa, with a recent report suggesting Jorge Mendes is now on the case in terms of a deal. The Blues have recruited the agent to help them snap up the Porto man and are now pushing to get a transfer done.

They've also placed Federico Valverde on their wanted list, although there is no offer on the table yet for the Real Madrid player.

Are Chelsea signing Moises Caicedo?

However, it is Moises Caicedo who has arguably dominated headlines when it comes to Chelsea transfers recently. One report suggested that a deal worth £70m could happen for the Brighton man, whilst another added that the Blues have already spoken to the Seagulls ahead of a potential move.

Now, according to Sky Sports, Chelsea are indeed ready to kick things up a gear when it comes to Caicedo. They plan to "formalise" their interest in the player soon and in another boost for fans of the club, it seems as though once a fee has been agreed, the midfielder himself will have no issue with joining them. Instead, they are being "encouraged" by the Ecuador man in regards to whether or not he would agree personal terms - so it is positive news for the Blues in their pursuit of the 21-year-old talent.

With no official bid made yet, it isn't clear how much Caicedo would cost Chelsea as part of a move. However, other reports have suggested that an offer may be worth around £80m and that could be enough to land the midfielder. That fee is not fixed though and could vary when talks officially open between the Seagulls and the Blues.

Whatever fee the club have to pay for the 21-year-old could be worth it though, with the youngster viewed as having a lot of potential, whilst also already playing at an incredible level. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig stated that Caicedo is already a "high quality" option in the middle of the field and that he is a "big fan" of the Brighton man. It shows that the Ecuador starlet is already catching the eye - and a move to Stamford Bridge could really bolster Chelsea's midfield as they look to improve in the Premier League next season.