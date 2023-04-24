Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer and the Ecuador star could be a dream Declan Rice alternative for Todd Boehly.

Could Chelsea sign Caicedo this summer?

It was reported last month by The Telegraph that Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are all still interested in signing the 21-year-old this summer, despite him penning a new contract with the Seagulls until 2027.

The young midfielder was the subject of two bids from league leaders Arsenal in the January transfer window but the south coast outfit held strong on their asking price, and could now demand around £90m for the Ecuadorian after he signed his new contract.

Todd Boehly certainly hasn't been shy in dishing out big transfer fees during his tenure as Chelsea chairman, but surely the Blues would need to move on some fringe players from their bloated squad before sanctioning another big-money move for the young midfielder.

Declan Rice had been one player linked with a move back to Stamford Bridge, having left Chelsea's academy as a youngster, but he is desperate for Champions League football and now looks more likely to join Arsenal.

However, Boehly could find a dream alternative in Caicedo, as he is extremely similar stylistically to the England international, and could easily feature alongside fellow wonderkid Enzo Fernandez in Chelsea's midfield for years to come.

Is Caicedo similar to Declan Rice?

According to FBref, Rice is the second-most similar player to Caicedo when compared to other midfielders across Europe's top leagues, which suggests he could do a very similar job at Stamford Bridge.

This season has seen the two players register extremely similar numbers in a number of areas, with their bullish nature clearly the most comparable facet of their play.

However, when it comes to non-penalty expected goals and assists per 90 (0.13 vs 0.14), total passes completed (1521 vs 1519) and blocked passes (both 24), it's easy to see what they offer to their teams - phenomenal reading of the game and composure from the centre of the pitch.

WhoScored also suggests that both Caicedo and Rice excel at interceptions and concentration, which emphasises their tactical and positional awareness.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig was full of praise for the Brighton man earlier in the season, writing: "Moisés Caicedo's market value/asking price will be astronomical next summer. And he'll be worth every penny of it. Machine Man."

He has certainly proven his worth in De Zerbi's side so far this campaign, averaging a 7.03 rating from WhoScored across his 28 Premier League appearances which sees him ranked as Brighton's fourth-best player in the Premier League.

It may prove tough to prise him away from the Amex given the Seagulls could find themselves playing European football next season but if Boehly is willing to invest the money, Caicedo could be a great long-term investment, and a great alternative to Rice if he ends up at London rivals Arsenal.