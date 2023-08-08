Chelsea are soon expected to table a “new bid” for Brighton and Hove Albion defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Is Moises Caicedo leaving Brighton?

The Premier League talisman still has another four years remaining on his contract at The Amex, but having established himself as Roberto De Zerbi’s top-performing defensive player last season, he’s attracted the interest of Mauricio Pochettino and Todd Boehly.

The Blues have already seen several offers for the 21-year-old rejected as a result of them not yet meeting his club’s £100m valuation, and his manager recently publicly addressed speculation surrounding his prized asset’s future. De Zerbi said:

"If Moises leaves, we will find another important player. And if Moises stays, I will be happy for us, for the team, for the club. But it’s not my problem now. If Moises leaves, we will bring another player in.”

Since then, The Evening Standard have reported that the Ecuador international purposely missed training on Monday and it's believed that he's already collected his belongings from the club's training ground in an attempt to force through a move to Stamford Bridge, something which could soon be on the horizon if club chiefs increase their proposal.

Are Chelsea signing Moises Caicedo?

Taking to Twitter, Galetti revealed that Chelsea are preparing another offer for Caicedo which is likely to be much closer to Brighton’s price tag, meaning that they could finally be tempted to sanction his sale. He wrote:

“#Chelsea are set to submit a new bid for #Caicedo, confirmed. Take it or leave it for #Brighton: understand #CFC will get close to the request of #BHAFC (add-ons included). Personal terms fully agreed: Moises is pushing for the move, Poch wants him.”

Chelsea are clearly serious about signing Caicedo to have not yet ended their pursuit despite having multiple bids turned down, and it’s no surprise considering that he’s previously been dubbed a “machine” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, so should he put pen to paper, it would be a massive coup for Pochettino.

The Santo Domingo native last season won 50 out of his 100 tackles which was not only the most made but also the best success rate throughout the whole of his squad, via FBRef, alongside averaging 1.5 interceptions per top-flight game, highlighting his desire to get stuck in and win back possession for his team.

The 2022 World Cup participant is additionally a threat in the opposition’s penalty area having posted 17 goal contributions (11 goals and six assists) in 106 appearances throughout his career, so for such a well-rounded player, it makes sense that he is a target being pursued so strongly.

Finally, Caicedo has the versatility to operate slightly higher up in central midfield and even out wide at right-back alongside his usual role sitting in front of the backline, so he would be a great option for the boss to have at his disposal should any unexpected injuries occur in positions where he could provide cover in SW6.