Brighton and Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo is open to joining Chelsea this summer as the Blues and owner Todd Boehly by extension plot a part-exchange offer, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Who could Chelsea sign this summer?

The Premier League giants suffered a very underwhelming 2022/2023 campaign - one which saw them finish in the bottom half after spending north of £500 million the summer previously.

After parting company with Thomas Tuchel early in 22/23, Chelsea's gamble on Graham Potter to replace him ultimately didn't work out, with Boehly sacking the Englishman midway through last season.

Frank Lampard's caretaker stint hardly finished the campaign with aplomb, either, but the appointment of former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino arguably carries promise heading into 23/24.

It is now the task of Chelsea to back their new boss and ensure he can build the team in his own image, and according to reports, they appear to be targeting a new goalkeeper, star striker and central midfield enforcers.

One name for the latter position is Caicedo, who is also attracting real interest from London rivals Arsenal, Liverpool and Erik ten Hag's Man United.

That is according to O'Rourke, who has an update for Chelsea supporters on their links to the 21-year-old.

Indeed, as per his information, writing in a piece for Football Insider, the Blues and Boehly by extension are plotting a player-plus-cash-deal for Caicedo which could include defender Levi Colwill.

The latter player spent 22/23 on loan at Brighton and Roberto De Zerbi's side have expressed an interest in signing him permanently.

This could help to bring Caicedo's price down, as the Seagulls are charging as much as £85 million in a straight cash deal. One thing could help Chelsea, though - namely that the Ecuador international "would be interested" in a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Who is Moises Caicedo?

The South American is one of Brighton's key stars and real general in front of the back four - averaging more tackles and interceptions per 90 than any of his teammates in the league last season (WhoScored).

Caicedo, who also featured at last year's 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is also popular among the Brighton squad with defender Lewis Dunk calling him a "great lad" and "fantastic player".