Chelsea are “confident” that they can complete a summer deal for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

The Premier League playmaker still has another four years remaining on his contract with Roberto De Zerbi’s side, but having established himself as last season’s top-performing defensive player at The Amex, he’s caught the eye of Mauricio Pochettino in SW6.

The Evening Standard have reported that the Blues have identified the 21-year-old as the leading contender to replace Mateo Kovacic who is close to joining Manchester City, with Galetti also claiming that the boss has personally “asked” to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

As well as Kovacic, N’Golo Kante has left to embark on a new adventure in Saudi Arabia and Denis Zakaria has also confirmed his return to Juventus upon the conclusion of his loan, so reinforcements in front of the backline with definitely be needed, and the Seagulls star could be the perfect candidate.

Are Chelsea signing Caicedo?

Taking to Twitter, Galetti revealed that Chelsea are closing in on Caicedo, with Brighton’s midfielder expected to green-light the deal imminently. He wrote:

“#Chelsea are still pushing for Moises #Caicedo. Understand that #CFC are working to close the gap with #Brighton and they're confident to reach an agreement for the MF. Personal terms set to be agreed: evolving situation.”

Could Caicedo be a strong recruit for Pochettino?

Caicedo may only be 21 years old but he’s already been dubbed a midfield “leader” by talent scout Jacek Kulig and he’s at the age where you could build a team for the long-term future around him, so he would definitely be an excellent addition for Pochettino.

The Ecuador international, who earns £60k-per-week, is stronger in the natural aspect of his game protecting the backline, having made 100 tackles last season which was higher than any of his teammates, via FBRef, whilst averaging 1.5 interceptions per top-flight game.

The World Cup participant, however, is also capable of chipping in at the opposite end of the pitch on occasion, having scored one goal and provided an assist during the previous campaign too.

Finally, Caicedo is a versatile operator having been deployed at right-back and slightly higher up in central midfield alongside his usual role, which will be yet another attractive quality to the boss, so should he put pen to paper, it would be a massive coup for the Blues.