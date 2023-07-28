Highlights

Moises Caicedo's camp are pushing for the Chelsea offer to be accepted by Brighton and Hove Albion, according to journalist Ben Jacobs who told FootballFanCast.

What is the latest Chelsea news regarding Moises Caicedo?

The Ecuadorian has been the subject of heavy interest from Chelsea all summer long.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues submitted another bid for the midfielder yesterday evening said to be worth £80m, and the South Coast club immediately rejected the offer, with the Italian journalist stating that negotiations "remain ongoing" however nothing has been agreed as of yet.

David Ornstein revealed that the £80m offer, which was structured as £75m guaranteed and £5m in add-ons was the Blues fourth unsuccessful bid, with the previous three being £60m, £65m and £70m as Brighton hold firm in the stance that they will not sell for less than £100m. The report also states that the player's desire is to move to the London club and that personal terms will not be an issue as positive discussions have already taken place regarding the matter.

Due to Brighton's unwillingness to move from their £100m asking price for the Ecuadorian, Chelsea are considering other options, with Football Insider reporting that the club are attempting to hijack Liverpool's deal to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, with the Blues willing to offer more money than the Reds. However, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the player still has his heart set on a move to Liverpool, with the player and his entourage convinced by the Liverpool project, plus the chance to play European football this season.

Caicedo attempted to force through a move in January to Arsenal, even going as far as to release a statement on his Instagram asking Brighton owner Tony Bloom to accept the club record offer from the Gunners of £70m. Ultimately the move never occurred and the Ecuadorian ended up signing a new deal at the Amex that runs until the summer of 2027 and has a club option for an extra year.

What has Ben Jacobs said about the Caicedo situation?

Speaking with FootballFanCast, journalist Jacobs revealed that Caicedo's camp believes that the offers from Chelsea have been more than fair, and are using Aurelien Tchouameni's move to Real Madrid last summer as a benchmark.

He stated: "Those close to Caicedo believe that the numbers offered already more than fair, and that he shouldn't be sold for significantly more than the Tchouameni fee to Real Madrid from Monaco, which was, I think, 68 million pounds or around 80 million euros. So Chelsea are already higher than that.

It's the Caicedo Camp of pushing, and now we have to wait and see who effectively is bluffing. And I think that's why it's gone a little bit quiet. Are Chelsea bluffing? And will they actually come back in above 80 million, or are Brighton bluffing and knowing the player wants to leave, will they come significantly below 100 million?"

Is Moises Caicedo the right signing for Chelsea?

Caicedo could be an incredible signing for Chelsea.

The midfielder was an integral part in the Brighton squad that secured Europa League football for the first time in the clubs history, with the Ecuadorian recording an average Sofascore rating of 7.08 in the Premier League, which made him the fourth-best performer behind winger Solly March and midfielder partners Pascal Gross and Alexis Mac Allister.

The midfielder is a defensive engine, recording 156 combined tackles and interceptions in the Premier League last season, with only Fulham's Joao Palhinha completing more with an astonishing 193. This style of play could make the Ecuadorian the perfect partner for the Blues January acquisition Enzo Fernandez, whose best qualities are passing and on-the-ball creativity. Adding in a Caicedo should take some of the defensive workload off of the World Cup winner, and allow him to focus on dictating play and creating from deep.

The Brighton man is no slouch on the ball however, ranking in the top 10 of all Premier League players for touches last season, whilst also averaging 65 passes a game, with 6.28 of those being classed as progressive. The midfielder is also strong at retaining the ball, with a pass completion rate of 88.5%, ranking him in the top six percent of all midfielders across Europe's top five leagues in that category.