Chelsea suffered a major blow in the early phases of an imperative transfer window after Manuel Ugarte's prospective transfer to Stamford Bridge collapsed, but securing Moises Caicedo's signature could reinstate central stability.

What's the latest on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea?

According to a report from Ecuadorian outlet Teradeportes (via the Mirror), Brighton & Hove Albion's Caicedo has agreed personal terms with Arsenal but remains undecided about where his future lies with three Premier League outfits vying for his signature.

Chelsea are indeed suitors for the 21-year-old, while Liverpool also maintain an interest in the robust ace's services but are believed to be behind in the race with qualms over the £75m price tag.

The Blues had a £55m offer rejected by the Seagulls in January, before a succession of offers culminating in a £70m approach from the Gunners also bore no fruit, but now at the end of the season, he is available if the valuation is met.

Why should Chelsea sign Moises Caicedo?

Chelsea suffered their lowest Premier League finish since 1993/94 this year after a shambolic season that belied the affluence of the club's transfer activity in its sheer capitulation across every department.

A mass exodus is expected to stem from west London this summer, but with the deadwood shifted out the welcoming of first-rate and diligently thought-out replacements can steady the ship and unearth the riches to build success at Stamford Bridge once again.

And in Caicedo, what a tenacious and unwavering midfielder new manager Mauricio Pochettino would have at his disposal, with the engine one of the centrepieces in Albion's resounding feats this season, finishing sixth and qualifying for Europe for the first time in their history.

As per Sofascore, the dynamic "machine" - as he has been lauded by talent scout Jacek Kulig - recorded an impressive average rating in the top-flight of 7.08 this year, having started 34 matches, completed 89% of his passes, averaged 1.3 key passes, 2.7 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game, also winning 58% of his duels.

Such an imperious and inexhaustible gem could quite swiftly eradicate concerns over the Blues' failure to complete the signing of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who had looked set for a move to Chelsea before Paris Saint-Germain took the lead in the race at the eleventh hour, with Fabrizio Romano now confirming that the Ligue 1 champions are poised to finalise the swoop.

Ugarte ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Men's 'Next 8' - the divisions beneath the established European big five - leagues for pass completion, as well as the top 1% for tackles, 3% for interceptions and 10% for blocks per 90.

The "special" Caicedo - as dubbed by Football.London's Chris Davison is a bit more dynamic and less of an anchor than Ugarte, but the Brighton phenom still ranks among the top 6% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues for pass completion, the top 13% for rate of tackles and the top 11% for interceptions per 90.

Indeed, it's clear that with his signing, already tried and tested in the Premier League and the World Cup, Ugarte's links will be a long-forgotten memory.

Hailed as his country's "crown jewel" by Ecuadorian football expert Enrico Castro-Montes, Caicedo could yet emerge as one of Europe's most prominent names at Chelsea; he is exactly what they need to return to the top.