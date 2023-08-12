Highlights Chelsea's pursuit of Moises Caicedo shows their addiction to making headlines and their willingness to spend big on transfers.

The club is confident in completing the deal with Brighton and their bid won't be lower than Liverpool's £110m offer.

Caicedo's versatile skills and impressive statistics make him a potentially vital signing for Chelsea, comparable in importance to Declan Rice to Arsenal.

Despite Chelsea’s new hierarchy remaining in the infancy of its ownership, we have already become accustomed to its eccentric, ridiculous, and untameable transfer dealings.

Their hijack of Mykhailo Mudryk from Arsenal and the deadline-day swoop of Enzo Fernandez for a record-breaking fee of £106.8m in January appeared unbeatable in terms of drama and chaos.

But, this club is addicted to headlines and a realisation over the lack of midfield options has festered into a desperate spree that could see the Blues hit new heights in their spending…

Moises Caicedo is about to break Premier League history…

What’s the latest on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are ‘increasingly confident’ of getting the Caicedo deal done on Saturday, following a round of positive talks with Brighton.

Their official bid won’t be less than Liverpool's £110m bid that was submitted on Friday.

The Reds had agreed to a fee with the Seagulls, but the midfielder informed all parties that he only wants to join the West London outfit.

Chelsea play Liverpool on Sunday and the former hope to unveil the combative Ecuadorean at Stamford Bridge - which would be antagonistic flex of their overwhelming financial muscle and unexplainable transfer pull.

Why would Moises Caicedo be a good signing for Chelsea?

Back in January 2021, Brighton made the assuming purchase of Caicedo for £4.5m from Independiente del Valle, and they set to make over £100m profit on a player with just 45 Premier League appearances.

But, the fact he’s amassed such an esteemed reputation in a short space of time is a testament to his elite quality.

Even before he featured in English football, Tim Vickery predicted the 21-year-old to have a glistening future, saying: “He is a terrific athlete who makes football look easy. A box-to-box midfielder.

"That kind of box-to-box midfielder that's very much in the tradition of the England game. Strong, quick, intelligent and cool. He really does look like the genuine article."

Caicedo has supported Vickery’s statement by tremendously excelling within his age group as last season, he won possession in the midfield third the most times (142) of any U21 player.

The £60k-per-week titan also deputised as an emergency right-back, starring in clean-sheet victories over Arsenal and Manchester United. This led to extraordinary praise from Roberto De Zerbi, who said that Caicedo is a “top, top player” that can “play everywhere.”

As recognition for his boundless versatility, consistency, and limitless potential, the 32-cap international was named Brighton’s Player of the Season for 2022/23.

If Mauricio Pochettino manages to complete this signing, it could be on the same level of importance and magnitude as Declan Rice to Arsenal.

Both players occupied formidably efficient defensive midfielder roles that impeccably protect the defence. Moreover, they are also blessed with supreme technical ability, which means they are two of the world’s most talented and accomplished pivots.

Caicedo and Rice rank very closely for pass completion per 90 (88.6% vs 86.4%), progressive passes per 90 (6.41 vs 6.64), and interceptions per 90 (1.56 vs 1.78) - these figures mean they rank within at least the highest 24% in Europe’s top five leagues among their positional peers for these metrics.

The 5 foot 10 ace would be a huge statement for Chelsea and he will target a long-lasting and trophy-laden legacy at the home of the two-time European Champions.