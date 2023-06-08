Chelsea target Moises Caicedo will not be sold for £100m+ this summer but is expected to cost in the region of £70m-£80m from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Will Moises Caicedo be allowed to leave?

The Ecuadorian midfielder has enjoyed an impressive campaign on the south coast which has seen the Seagulls manage to secure a spot in the Europa League for next season.

Caicedo featured in 37 of Brighton's Premier League games this season and started in a whopping 34 of them (via Transfermarkt).

However, it does seem he could be set to leave this summer despite the prospect of European nights to come at the Amex Stadium next season.

Brighton have already seen Alexis Mac Allister depart this summer after the Argentine completed a £35m move to Liverpool on Thursday.

And it is believed that they will not stand in the way of the 21-year-old, Caicedo, who is expected to bring in considerably more money than his former teammate, Mac Allister.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight towards a potential move from the south coast to west London with Chelsea believed to be seriously interested:

"Chelsea are absolutely into the race. Chelsea are convinced that Caicedo is kind of perfect player for the idea.

What's the point? I heard something about £100m value for Caicedo. No, the idea from sources I spoke to is that Caicedo is gonna be worth maybe £70m/£80m no more than this."

Who is interested in Caicedo?

Of course, Chelsea have been credited with interest in the Ecuadorian midfielder ahead of the summer window but there are also other reported suitors.

According to Romano, there is interest also coming from other Premier League sides with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United keen on the 21-year-old.

This comes just months after the Gunners made a serious move Caicedo in the January transfer window which saw two bids - worth up to £70m - rejected by the Seagulls.

It is also believed Arsenal are set to launch their first bid for Declan Rice over the coming days but it has previously been suggested this would not deter their interest in Caicedo.

The Blues will not have any form of European football ahead of the new campaign, however, they will likely provide a financial battle to match any other side.

Todd Bohely's willingness to invest the cash into Chelsea since his arrival cannot be ignored with the Blues having spent around £600m over the last two transfer windows.

With N'Golo Kante expected to leave the club over the coming days and the likes of Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher also linked with potential moves away, the door could certainly open up for the Ecuadorian at Stamford Bridge.