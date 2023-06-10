Chelsea are expected to have another busy transfer window, as Mauricio Pochettino prepares for his first summer in charge of the Blues.

After spending a figure over £500m in the two transfer windows last season, things failed to click at Stamford Bridge, leaving the Argentinian with a clean-up operation ahead of the next campaign.

The latest drop of transfer news suggests that Chelsea could consider a move for two Premier League aces, with one in particular that could benefit Pochettino’s midfield.

What’s the latest on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea?

As reported by 90min on Thursday, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo is a wanted man in west London.

The report suggests that Chelsea could consider a ‘double swoop’ for the services of Declan Rice and Caicedo.

A separate report from The Telegraph states that the Seagulls will demand a price that could exceed the £70m mark for the Ecuadorian this summer.

What could Moises Caicedo bring to Chelsea?

Lauded as a “monster” by sports scientist Dr Rajpal Brar, the 21-year-old is a player wanted by a host of clubs after an impeccable season on the south coast.

The Brighton ace won an average of 58% of his total duels this season, averaging a monstrous 5.9 per game and asserting himself as one of the league’s best defensive midfielders, via Sofascore.

His presence could be crucial to Chelsea’s midfield, which requires some structure from Pochettino to fully utilise the talents of British record signing Enzo Fernandez, who joined the club in January for £106.8m.

While the talent of Fernandez is undoubted, the Blues are yet to see his full potential, which could be unlocked by having a partner such as Caicedo, who is an engine in midfield.

As per FBref, the two are extremely similar in their capabilities, however, Enzo prevails as a slightly better ball-player than the 21-year-old, averaging a huge 9.25 progressive passes per 90 to Caicedo's 6.28.

A pattern is followed in the Brighton gem’s favour in terms of defensive attributes, averaging more interceptions & tackles per 90 than the Argentinian and a significantly better outlet of aerial protection, with 1.06 aerials won to Enzo’s 0.47 per 90.

Chelsea picked up the ex-Benfica ace for good reason, with the midfielder forming a deadly partnership in Portugal with former teammate Florentino Luiz, lauded as the Eagles’ “anchor”.

Pochettino could therefore get the best out of the 22-year-old by signing Caicedo, who could act as a dominant defensive partner for the World Cup winner in a similar system to how he played at the Amex beside the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Billy Gilmour.

But with Arsenal chasing the Ecuadorian in a saga ongoing from January, Chelsea will have to act fast in their efforts to capture the youngster’s signature.