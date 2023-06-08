Chelsea will push for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo after dropping out of the race to sign Manuel Ugarte, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Moises Caicedo?

As per The Telegraph, Brighton are set to demand around £70 million before sanctioning the sale of Caicedo in the summer transfer window, with multiple Premier League clubs said to be in the race for his signature.

The report states that Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have a concrete interest in the Ecuador international; however, Liverpool could also join the chasing pack to try and sign the £60k-a-week ace.

Football London claim that Chelsea are 'confident' that they can strike a deal with Brighton to sign Caicedo, though there is an acknowledgement that the Seagulls are in a 'strong position' to negotiate with the west London outfit.

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia and Borussia Monchengladbach man Manu Kone have also been shortlisted at Stamford Bridge as potential midfield targets.

Chelsea look set for a change of the guard in midfield heading into next term, with the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher and N'Golo Kante all being linked with a fresh start elsewhere.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has detailed that Chelsea have always been on the tail of Caicedo, even throughout their failed pursuit of Ugarte, who looks set to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Jones said: “I don’t think it’s even a case of getting back of the Caicedo trail, they’ve already been on it. The whole time the Ugarte thing has been going on, Caicedo is still the one I’ve been hearing more about. I’ve always expected that Chelsea would go for Caicedo.”

Would Moises Caicedo be a good signing for Chelsea?

Caicedo, who has been described by De Zerbi as a "top player" who can "play anywhere", enjoyed a fantastic 2022/23 campaign for Brighton and has all the qualities of an all-action midfielder that would add some bite to the Chelsea engine room.

All in, the 21-year-old made 43 appearances in all competitions with his current employers, registering a goal and a solitary assist, as per Transfermarkt.

The Ecuador international also racked up 2.7 tackles per match and a pass success rate of 88.8% in the Premier League, showing that he is strong in the tackle and comfortable in possession, as per WhoScored.

FBRef show that Caicedo has excelled when compared to his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions regarding interceptions, having made 1.61 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, putting him in the 11th percentile for this metric.

Chelsea look like a side that will aim to prioritise signing players who can make an impact for years to come and Caicedo would fit the bill as an exciting addition to inspire the Stamford Bridge faithful.