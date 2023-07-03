Chelsea remain the 'most likely' destination for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo to end up this summer, according to CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Moises Caicedo?

Chelsea were reported to have joined the race just under a week ago, and things look to have picked up since then.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the state of play surrounding Caicedo and Chelsea, stating on Twitter: "Understand Chelsea will continue talks with Brighton for Moisés Caicedo next week. Clubs will be in direct contact as negotiations are ongoing. Chelsea hope to find a solution soon as personal terms are not an issue, Moisés already said yes to Chelsea. Talks on."

Rudy Galetti, who is also a journalist, has issued a further development in the Blues' quest to land the £60k-a-week ace on Twitter, stating: "Moises Caicedo, the talks between Chelsea and Brighton are entering in the final stage. Understand the 2 clubs agreed the fixed amount of the transfer (~£75m) and now they are discussing the add-ons. Moises is keen to join CFC and he’s pushing for the move."

The Athletic have alternatively provided information that suggests Brighton could demand a colossal £100 million fee to part ways with the Ecuador international this off-season.

The Seagulls are believed to have benchmarked the price bracket that West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is being quoted at amid interest from Arsenal and think that Caicedo is every bit as good, if not better, than the England international.

Football Insider detail that Chelsea are 'increasingly confident of securing an agreement' to bring Caicedo to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs believes that somewhere around the £80 million mark would be a more realistic fee structure for Caicedo than the reported £100 million demand from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jacobs said: "Of course, you'd expect Brighton to try and get the best possible deal. But I understand that Caicedo will be a lot closer to £80m than £100m and Chelsea, not Manchester United, remains the most likely destination at this point."

Would Moises Caicedo be a good signing for Chelsea?

It's hard to argue otherwise when you take his meteoric rise at the Amex Stadium into account, which has paved the way for high-profile interest from the likes of Chelsea to become apparent this window.

Last season, Caicedo, who has been hailed as a "monster", made 43 appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion in all competitions, registering one goal and one assist, as per Transfermarkt.

Caicedo also managed an average of 2.7 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per match in the Premier League across 2022/23, making his presence known at the heart of the Seagulls' engine room, according to WhoScored.

Driving his side forward from midfield, the Ecuadorian enforcer successfully completed 88 shot-creating actions in the English top flight and showed his desire to help offensive moves, as per FBRef.

Mauricio Pochettino looks to be hard at work as he looks to secure his preferred targets and Caicedo may well be the next in line to pitch up in SW6.