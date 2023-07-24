Highlights

Chelsea will continue to fight until the 'bitter end' to try and bring Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo to Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Is Moises Caicedo headed for Chelsea this window?

As per BBC Sport, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has recently spoken about Caicedo in an interview on the Seagulls' pre-season tour of the United States and revealed that he is planning for a future with the Ecuador international in his plans as things stand.

De Zerbi stated: "At the moment Moises is a Brighton player. I spoke with [club owner] Tony Bloom and he told me if the conditions don't change, Moises stays with us. For me it should be great news because it is difficult to find another player like Moises. If Moises leaves we have to find another player of the same level because we deserve to play the next season with the same [quality]."

Last week, Brighton rejected an offer worth £70 million for the £60k-a-week ace, who they believe is worth closer to £100 million and in the same conversation as new Arsenal signing Declan Rice amid his £105 million move to the Emirates, as per Sky Sports.

In conversation with The Transfer Show on Sky Sports News' YouTube channel, reporter Dharmesh Sheth indicated that Caicedo has a 'gentleman's agreement' to leave Brighton this window if the price is right, as he said: "One source has told me earlier on today that Caicedo feels he's got some sort of gentlemen's agreement with Brighton to be able to leave in this transfer window, provided the price is right for Brighton & Hove Albion. Brighton are not commenting on that."

Last term, Caicedo was in an inspired vein of form for Brighton and made 43 appearances in all competitions, registering a solitary goal and an assist, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Galetti has signalled that the next few days could be 'decisive' concerning negotiations between Brighton, Chelsea and Caicedo.

Galetti said: "Mauricio Pochettino's wish to have him in for the pre-season has not been fulfilled, but Chelsea will still try to please their manager by negotiating to the bitter end with Brighton & Hove Albion.

"Also this week, again, will be decisive for the future of Caicedo, who already has an agreement with Chelsea and continues to push for the move.

"The contact is constant between the two clubs and at any moment there could be a turning point, positive or negative."

Who else are Chelsea keen on this window?

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Chelsea are keen to land Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, as he stated: "Chelsea and Manchester City have both Michael Olise in their list. Understand there’s release clause into his contract — around £35m. Both clubs are waiting for clarity about his conditions as he picked up injury last month."

On the same token, Italian journalist Romano has also revealed that Chelsea are 'advancing' in their attempts to sign Montpellier striker Elye Wahi. He will then be loaned out to continue his development in 2023/24.

The Evening Standard report that Ajax's Mohammed Kudus, Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga and Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia are all candidates to bolster the Blues' midfield.

Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be open to buying two players in the engine room this summer as he gets to work at Stamford Bridge ahead of the new campaign kicking into gear.