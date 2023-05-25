Chelsea will seek swift discussions with Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer to gauge what it would take to do a deal to bring him to Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Moises Caicedo?

According to one report in Spain, Chelsea are willing to pay as much as €80 million (£70.2 million) as they try to secure Caicedo's signature in the forthcoming transfer window.

In January, Chelsea and Arsenal were both keen to add the Ecuador international to their midfield ranks and the latter even had an offer of £65 million upfront with £5 million in add-ons turned down for his services, as per 90min.

In March, the 21-year-old signed a new long-term contract at the Amex Stadium, tying him to Brighton until the summer of 2027 despite trying to force a move away from the South Coast on social media in mid-season, as per The Guardian.

Nevertheless, talkSPORT have claimed that Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi is on the Seagulls' radar ahead of the summer and could be a potential replacement for Caicedo, with the outlet stating on Twitter: "BREAKING: #BHAFC are interested in signing Italy midfielder Davide Frattesi. He's likely to command a club record transfer fee and is a potential replacement for sought-after Moises Caicedo. - talkSPORT sources understands."

In 2022/23, Caicedo has made 42 appearances for Brighton in all competitions, registering one goal and one assist in total, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones thinks that Chelsea will seek talks with Brighton to establish the facts and figures surrounding the possibility of enticing Caicedo to Stamford Bridge.

Jones said: "I think early in the window we will see Chelsea seek guidance from Brighton over what it is going to take to sign Moisés Caicedo. I can't be sure yet that they make the offer, but that's what the first step will be, understanding exactly what the expected terms will be and to get a feel for how quickly things can move forward.

"Chelsea do not want to waste any time with their business. [Mauricio] Pochettino needs a settled squad for pre-season as much as possible. They absolutely do not want a repeat of last pre-season, as the poor preparations left them chasing from day one in the Premier League. I know that Chelsea have other options beyond Caicedo, but he is attainable in the next window and there will also be at least two other Premier League clubs interested, so I've been told to expect early talks on that one."

Why is Moises Caicedo so highly regarded at Brighton & Hove Albion?

Caicedo is primarily an enforcer and is able to use his energetic nature to get around the pitch and make a difference, though he is also very comfortable in possession.

WhoScored notes that the 21-year-old has managed to successfully win 2.8 challenges per match and has also recorded a pass accuracy of 88.9% in the Premier League, demonstrating that he can perform multiple useful functions in the engine room.

FBRef also concludes that Caicedo has been able to provide an offensive threat this term, as he has successfully pulled off 87 shot-creating actions in the English top flight.

It is unsurprising that interest is vast in the Ecuador international and Chelsea would be able to inject some fresh impetus into their midfield if he was to arrive in SW6 this summer.