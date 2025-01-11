Under Roman Abramovich and now Todd Boehly, Chelsea have spent big over the last 20 years on a number of new signings, but how have the Blues fared when it comes to departures?

Those at Stamford Bridge have cashed in on a number of stars, with a plethora of players moving to the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Here, we've taken a look at Chelsea's most expensive sales in their history, as per news reports and Transfermarkt, with a detailed look at the top 11.

Chelsea's most expensive sales of all time Rank Player Fee Sold to Year 1 Eden Hazard £89m Real Madrid 2019 2 Kai Havertz £65m Arsenal 2023 3 Oscar £60m Shanghai SIPG 2017 4 Alvaro Morata £58.3m Atletico Madrid 2020 5 Diego Costa £57m Atletico Madrid 2017 6 Mason Mount £55m Man Utd 2023 7 David Luiz £50m PSG 2014 8 Nemanja Matic £40m Man Utd 2017 9 Juan Mata £37.1m Man Utd 2014 =10 Ian Maatsen £35m Aston Villa 2024 =10 Thibaut Courtois £35m Real Madrid 2018 12 Tammy Abraham £34m Roma 2021 13 Conor Gallagher £33m Atletico Madrid 2024 14 Romelu Lukaku £30m Napoli 2024 15 Kurt Zouma £29.8m West Ham 2021 =16 Lewis Hall £28m Newcastle 2024 =16 Romelu Lukaku £28m Napoli 2024 18 Timo Werner £25.3m RB Leipzig 2022 =19 Mateo Kovacic £25m Man City 2023 =19 Ramires £25m Jiangsu Suning 2016

Here’s a detailed look at Chelsea’s 11 most expensive sales…

11 Thibaut Courtois

£35m to Real Madrid, 2018

With Thibaut Courtois having an immediate impact at the club once he broke into the Chelsea first team, he was snapped up in 2018 by the then-European champions Real Madrid, where he has remained ever since.

The Belgian has had some stellar moments in the Spanish capital for both Madrid clubs, and was particularly integral to their recent Champions League triumphs in 2022 and 2024.

Chelsea received around £35m for his services over six years ago, with Mateo Kovacic going the other way as part of the deal.

10 Ian Maatsen

£35m to Aston Villa, 2024

Despite failing to break into Chelsea’s first team, left-back Ian Maatsen still brought Chelsea in a huge transfer fee when he joined Aston Villa in 2024 for a whopping £35m.

The Dutch defender’s impressive loan spells with Burnley in the Championship and Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga and Champions League caught the eye of Unai Emery.

9 Juan Mata

£37.1m to Man Utd, 2014

Like Matic, attacking midfielder Juan Mata also swapped Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford, but did so three years prior in 2014.

The Spaniard joined Chelsea from Valencia in 2011 and starred in the Premier League, but Jose Mourinho who had recently returned for a second stint at the club, was happy to cash in midway through the 2013/14 campaign, bringing in just over £37m.

8 Nemanja Matic

£40m to Man Utd, 2017

Midfielder Nemanja Matic had two spells at Chelsea, returning to Stamford Bridge in 2014 from Benfica in a deal worth £21m.

The Serbian was a regular over the next three years and the Blues went on to make a tidy profit when selling him to Manchester United and Jose Mourinho in 2017, with their former boss shelling out £40m to prise him from the champions.

7 David Luiz

£50m to PSG, 2014

Brazilian centre-back David Luiz made an immediate impact after joining Chelsea from Benfica for £21.3m in 2011 and was a regular for the next two and a half years.

Luiz was then sold to Paris Saint-Germain for big money in 2014 as the French giants swooped for a mind-boggling £50m, but two years on, Chelsea would buy the defender back, with Luiz picking up Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League titles during his second stint.

6 Mason Mount

£55m to Man Utd, 2023

Chelsea chiefs did brilliantly to bring in an initial £55m for Mason Mount back in 2023, as the midfielder was heading into the final 12 months of his Stamford Bridge contract.

Manchester United were happy to splash the cash on the Englishman, but his first year at Old Trafford was hampered by injury, making the cash brought in for his services a shrewd decision by the Blues.

5 Diego Costa

£57m to Atletico Madrid, 2017

Arguably Chelsea’s best striker since Didier Drogba, Diego Costa was signed from and sold to Atletico Madrid in 2014 and 2017 respectively.

During his time in west London, Costa shone with his power and finishing ability, scoring 59 goals in 120 appearances and winning two Premier League titles.

Upon his departure following a reported falling-out with manager Antonio Conte, Chelsea managed to recoup some £57m as Atleti came calling for their former forward.

4 Alvaro Morata

£58.3m to Atletico Madrid, 2020

Chelsea received the extremely handsome sum of £58.3m when selling Alvaro Morata to Atletico Madrid back in 2020. The Blues sold him on loan at the start of the 2019/20 season, with the La Liga giants obligated to buy the Spaniard in the following summer.

It meant that Chelsea almost broke even having bought the striker in the summer of 2017 for around £60m from Atleti's city rivals, Real Madrid.

Considering things didn't quite work out for Morata at Stamford Bridge, it was a pretty impressive deal from a financial point of view.