Chelsea and Todd Boehly have splashed the cash in recent years on a number of new players, but who is the Blues' most expensive signing of all time?

Chelsea's most expensive signings of all time

Chelsea's most expensive signings of all time

Rank

Player

Fee

Signed from

Year

1

Enzo Fernandez

€121m

Benfica

2023

2

Moises Caicedo

€116m

Brighton

2023

3

Romelu Lukaku

€113m

Inter

2021

4

Wesley Fofana

€80.4m

Leicester

2022

=5

Kai Havertz

€80m

Bayer Leverkusen

2020

=5

Kepa Arrizabalaga

€80m

Athletic Bilbao

2018

7

Mykhailo Mudryk

€70m

Shakhtar Donetsk

2023

8

Alvaro Morata

€66m

Real Madrid

2017

9

Marc Cucurella

€65.3m

Brighton

2022

10

Christian Pulisic

€64m

Borussia Dortmund

2019

11

Romeo Lavia

€62.1m

Southampton

2023

12

Christopher Nkunku

€60m

RB Leipzig

2023

13

Fernando Torres

€58.5m

Liverpool

2011

14

Jorginho

€57m

Napoli

2018

15

Raheem Sterling

€56.2m

Man City

2022

16

Timo Werner

€53m

RB Leipzig

2020

17

Ben Chilwell

€50.2m

Leicester

2020

18

Cole Palmer

€47m

Man City

2023

=19

Mateo Kovacic

€45m

Real Madrid

2019

=19

Axel Disasi

€45m

Monaco

2023

Here's a detailed look at Chelsea's 10 most expensive signings:

10 Christian Pulisic

€64m from Borussia Dortmund

christian-pulisic-chelsea

USA international Christian Pulisic was signed by Chelsea back in 2019 from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. The winger starred in Germany and the Blues were hoping he’d take the Premier League by storm, but unfortunately, that never came to fruition.

Pulisic did make 145 appearances for Chelsea but was sold to AC Milan in 2023 for just €22m.

9 Marc Cucurella

€65.3m from Brighton

marc-cucurella-chelsea-premier-league

Chelsea won the race ahead of Manchester City to sign left-back Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022, with the Spaniard still on the books at Stamford Bridge.

A former Barcelona youngster, Cucurella impressed in his first year in England with the Seagulls under Graham Potter, and the pair would soon be reunited when the Blues brought in the latter as manager a month later.

8 Alvaro Morata

€66m from Real Madrid

Morata-Spurs-Mitrovic-Postecoglou-Premier-League-transfer

The oldest arrival in the top 10 is Alvaro Morata, who joined Chelsea in a big-money transfer from Real Madrid back in 2017. The striker’s move to England ultimately didn’t work out, though, with the Spaniard returning to La Liga with Atletico Madrid on loan in 2019 before making that permanent a year later.

Morata is currently the captain of the Spanish national team and scored 24 goals in 72 games for the Blues.

7 Mykhailo Mudryk

€70m from Shakhtar Donetsk

Mykhaylo Mudryk for Chelsea

Chelsea swooped in ahead of Arsenal to sign winger Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2023, with the Ukraine international signing a huge eight-and-a-half-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Still in the early days of his career, the Blues will be hoping that over time, a deal turns out to be a wise piece of business.

6 Kepa Arrizabalaga

€80m from Athletic Bilbao

kepa-arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga is the most expensive goalkeeper in history, however, he only sits 6th in Chelsea’s record signings list, showing the Blues’ spending power in recent years.

Famously remembered in a Chelsea shirt for refusing to be substituted in extra time of an EFL Cup final under Maurizio Sarri, Kepa signed for the Blues back in 2018 from Athletic Bilbao.

5 Kai Havertz

€80m from Bayer Leverkusen

Kai-Havertz-Chelsea-

Versatile attacker Kai Havertz was brought to England by Chelsea in 2020, joining in a big-money deal from Bayer Leverkusen.

The German went on to score the winning goal for the Blues in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City but was sold to rivals Arsenal in 2023, with Chelsea bringing in the majority of the €80m they spent on the player.

4 Wesley Fofana

€80.4m from Leicester City

wesley-fofana-chelsea

Centre-back Wesley Fofana was brought to Stamford Bridge from Leicester City in 2022, but the Frenchman’s stay with Chelsea so far has been hampered by injury.

However, considering he signed a seven-year deal, the Blues still have plenty of time to get the best out of the Frenchman.

3 Romelu Lukaku

€113m from Inter

romelu-lukaku-chelsea

Striker Romelu Lukaku returned to Chelsea for a second Stamford Bridge stint back in 2021, with the Blues paying Inter what was a club-record fee at the time for the Belgian.

It appeared to be a masterstroke at first, with Lukaku scoring freely back in a Chelsea shirt, but over time, it has proven to be a costly mistake, with the player spending recent years on loan in Italy with Inter and Roma.

2 Moises Caicedo

€116m from Brighton

moises-caicedo-tottenham-hotspur-chelsea-aston-villa-postecoglou-douglas-luiz

Central midfielder Moises Caicedo only made 53 appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion between 2021-2023, but that was enough for Chelsea to spend around £100m on the Ecuador international.

In fact, the Blues won the race ahead of Liverpool for Caicedo, who has endured a tough start to life at Stamford Bridge. He’s under contract until 2031, though, so he has plenty of time to become an important Chelsea star.

1 Enzo Fernandez

€121m from Benfica

enzo-fernandez-chelsea-premier-league-1

Top of the list is midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who joined Chelsea in a record deal from Benfica in 2023 shortly after winning the World Cup with Argentina.

Another player who the Blues pipped Liverpool to, Fernandez is also under contract at Stamford Bridge for another seven years, so Chelsea will be hoping that a midfield duo of Fernandez and Caicedo can dominate in years to come.