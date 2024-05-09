Chelsea and Todd Boehly have splashed the cash in recent years on a number of new players, but who is the Blues' most expensive signing of all time?

Here at Football FanCast, we've taken a look at Chelsea's most expensive signings in their history, as per Transfermarkt, with a detailed look at the top 10.

Chelsea's most expensive signings of all time Rank Player Fee Signed from Year 1 Enzo Fernandez €121m Benfica 2023 2 Moises Caicedo €116m Brighton 2023 3 Romelu Lukaku €113m Inter 2021 4 Wesley Fofana €80.4m Leicester 2022 =5 Kai Havertz €80m Bayer Leverkusen 2020 =5 Kepa Arrizabalaga €80m Athletic Bilbao 2018 7 Mykhailo Mudryk €70m Shakhtar Donetsk 2023 8 Alvaro Morata €66m Real Madrid 2017 9 Marc Cucurella €65.3m Brighton 2022 10 Christian Pulisic €64m Borussia Dortmund 2019 11 Romeo Lavia €62.1m Southampton 2023 12 Christopher Nkunku €60m RB Leipzig 2023 13 Fernando Torres €58.5m Liverpool 2011 14 Jorginho €57m Napoli 2018 15 Raheem Sterling €56.2m Man City 2022 16 Timo Werner €53m RB Leipzig 2020 17 Ben Chilwell €50.2m Leicester 2020 18 Cole Palmer €47m Man City 2023 =19 Mateo Kovacic €45m Real Madrid 2019 =19 Axel Disasi €45m Monaco 2023

Here's a detailed look at Chelsea's 10 most expensive signings:

10 Christian Pulisic

€64m from Borussia Dortmund

USA international Christian Pulisic was signed by Chelsea back in 2019 from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. The winger starred in Germany and the Blues were hoping he’d take the Premier League by storm, but unfortunately, that never came to fruition.

Pulisic did make 145 appearances for Chelsea but was sold to AC Milan in 2023 for just €22m.

9 Marc Cucurella

€65.3m from Brighton

Chelsea won the race ahead of Manchester City to sign left-back Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022, with the Spaniard still on the books at Stamford Bridge.

A former Barcelona youngster, Cucurella impressed in his first year in England with the Seagulls under Graham Potter, and the pair would soon be reunited when the Blues brought in the latter as manager a month later.

8 Alvaro Morata

€66m from Real Madrid

The oldest arrival in the top 10 is Alvaro Morata, who joined Chelsea in a big-money transfer from Real Madrid back in 2017. The striker’s move to England ultimately didn’t work out, though, with the Spaniard returning to La Liga with Atletico Madrid on loan in 2019 before making that permanent a year later.

Morata is currently the captain of the Spanish national team and scored 24 goals in 72 games for the Blues.

7 Mykhailo Mudryk

€70m from Shakhtar Donetsk

Chelsea swooped in ahead of Arsenal to sign winger Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2023, with the Ukraine international signing a huge eight-and-a-half-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Still in the early days of his career, the Blues will be hoping that over time, a deal turns out to be a wise piece of business.

6 Kepa Arrizabalaga

€80m from Athletic Bilbao

Kepa Arrizabalaga is the most expensive goalkeeper in history, however, he only sits 6th in Chelsea’s record signings list, showing the Blues’ spending power in recent years.

Famously remembered in a Chelsea shirt for refusing to be substituted in extra time of an EFL Cup final under Maurizio Sarri, Kepa signed for the Blues back in 2018 from Athletic Bilbao.

5 Kai Havertz

€80m from Bayer Leverkusen

Versatile attacker Kai Havertz was brought to England by Chelsea in 2020, joining in a big-money deal from Bayer Leverkusen.

The German went on to score the winning goal for the Blues in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City but was sold to rivals Arsenal in 2023, with Chelsea bringing in the majority of the €80m they spent on the player.

4 Wesley Fofana

€80.4m from Leicester City

Centre-back Wesley Fofana was brought to Stamford Bridge from Leicester City in 2022, but the Frenchman’s stay with Chelsea so far has been hampered by injury.

However, considering he signed a seven-year deal, the Blues still have plenty of time to get the best out of the Frenchman.

3 Romelu Lukaku

€113m from Inter

Striker Romelu Lukaku returned to Chelsea for a second Stamford Bridge stint back in 2021, with the Blues paying Inter what was a club-record fee at the time for the Belgian.

It appeared to be a masterstroke at first, with Lukaku scoring freely back in a Chelsea shirt, but over time, it has proven to be a costly mistake, with the player spending recent years on loan in Italy with Inter and Roma.

2 Moises Caicedo

€116m from Brighton

Central midfielder Moises Caicedo only made 53 appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion between 2021-2023, but that was enough for Chelsea to spend around £100m on the Ecuador international.

In fact, the Blues won the race ahead of Liverpool for Caicedo, who has endured a tough start to life at Stamford Bridge. He’s under contract until 2031, though, so he has plenty of time to become an important Chelsea star.

1 Enzo Fernandez

€121m from Benfica

Top of the list is midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who joined Chelsea in a record deal from Benfica in 2023 shortly after winning the World Cup with Argentina.

Another player who the Blues pipped Liverpool to, Fernandez is also under contract at Stamford Bridge for another seven years, so Chelsea will be hoping that a midfield duo of Fernandez and Caicedo can dominate in years to come.