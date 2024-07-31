In the space of 12 months, Cole Palmer has gone from a promising youngster, to one of the most talented players in the country after his phenomenal first season at Chelsea.

The attacker arrived at Stamford Bridge in a £40m deal from Manchester City last summer, with Palmer moving to West London to gain more consistent first-team minutes to aid his development.

His move to the Blues has catapulted the 22-year-old to stardom, scoring 22 Premier League goals last season and finishing the campaign as the division’s second-highest goalscorer behind former teammate, Erling Haaland.

Palmer’s subsequent form for Chelsea earned him a call-up to the England national side for Euro 2024, where the youngster scored a stunning equaliser in the final defeat to Spain.

Every Blues fan will be hoping that he can build on his excellent form over the last couple of months, with one new addition potentially helping the Englishman in 2024/25.

Chelsea make bid to sign German talent

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea have submitted a concrete offer to sign Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier this summer.

Aston Villa have also made an offer for the 21-year-old talent, with Bayer Leverkusen still in the race for his signature.

Plettenberg claims that Beier’s current contract has a €30m (£25m) release clause, which could be triggered by the Blues, but it’s unknown how much their current offer is worth.

The youngster produced some phenomenal stats in the Bundesliga last season, with his figures perfectly falling into the hands of Palmer who could become unplayable with the addition of Beier.

Why Beier could make Palmer unplayable for Chelsea

Despite featuring with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk at the top end of the pitch for Chelsea, Palmer struggled to form a settled partnership with neither of the duo able to secure a regular first-team spot.

However, Beier’s potential arrival at Stamford Bridge could allow the English international to form a deadly partnership with the German, who’s capable of featuring across the entire front line.

The Hoffenheim talent registered 17 goal contributions in the Bundesliga last season, proving to be a constant threat in attacking areas.

Beier, who’s previously been dubbed “sensational” by journalist Zach Lowy, also produced some key figures that would allow Palmer to further increase his already impressive goalscoring tally from 2023/24.

Maximilian Beier's stats per 90 in the Bundesliga (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 33 Goals + assists 17 Progressive carries 2.3 Carries into penalty area 1.3 Successful take-ons 1.2 Passes into penalty area 1 Stats via FBref

He registered 2.3 progressive carries per 90, 1.3 of which were into the opposition’s penalty area - demonstrating his ability to travel with the ball at his feet and create opportunities for players such as Palmer.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

The 21-year-old also averaged 1.2 successful take-ons last season, showcasing his talent in possession, with a link-up alongside the Chelsea talisman potentially improving Beier’s own tally from last campaign.

With the duo both in the form of their life during the previous season, it could be a deadly partnership that could take Chelsea back to the Champions League places in 2024/25.

£25m in today’s market is a bargain for a player of his quality, also following in the club’s current philosophy of signing talents who can make an immediate and long-term impact at Stamford Bridge.