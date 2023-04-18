Frank Lampard's second spell as Chelsea manager went from bad to worse on Tuesday evening, albeit in tough circumstances for the Blues.

The Stamford Bridge outfit welcomed Real Madrid to London already two down from the first leg and for the third time in four outings under the new boss, failed to score.

Chelsea ultimately lost 4-0 on aggregate as they crashed out of Europe, ending any hope of winning a trophy this term.

It feels incredibly unlikely the Londoners will be back in the Champions League next term, an eventuality that will disappoint the players a great deal.

Spare a thought for Mykhailo Mudryk, in particular, who could have been on his way to Arsenal in January.

A Premier League title potentially awaits the Gunners, while the Ukrainian struggles to make an impression across the capital.

What happened to Mudryk against Real Madrid?

Predictably, the big-money speedster was the target of many a laugh during and following the game.

Mudryk entered the game in the 68th minute and found a way to make an impression, but for all the wrong reasons.

His major contribution saw him pick a ball out of the sky with unbelievable confidence, before turning past two Real players and creating a shooting opportunity.

The final product, however, was seriously lacking as he belted the ball into the second tier behind the goal.

The 22-year-old then went on to miss an absolute sitter from a few yards out, although fortunately had his blushes spared for being offside.

Mudryk raced onto a ball in behind the Madrid defence before bearing down on goal. Once again the final piece of the jigsaw was missing as one-on-one with Thibaut Courtois, he hammered the ball wide of the goal.

The reaction to the miss was quite something, as plenty took to social media to criticise the winger.