Enzo Maresca has been tasked with the job of returning Chelsea to the top of the Premier League following his appointment from Leicester City last month.

The Italian comes in to replace Mauricio Pochettino who was relieved of his duties despite leading the Blues to automatic qualification for the Europa League ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Maresca arrives at Stamford Bridge with a talented young squad following huge investment from owner Todd Boehly, who has splashed over £1bn on new transfers since his takeover of the club back in 2022.

He undoubtedly has a very bloated squad as a result of the hefty influx of new additions, with the former Manchester City coach needing to be brutal in his decisions to allow him to work with a smaller squad.

However, despite the investment, Maresca is still wanting to improve his squad to increase the Blues’ chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season, with numerous players linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s attempts to bolster Maresca’s squad

Unsurprisingly, the club have been linked with players from all over the globe since the opening of the transfer window as a result of their recent additions, with two names strongly touted with moves to the London club.

Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori has been a man in demand after his performances at club and international level over the last 12 months, with Chelsea just one side in the race for his services.

Sky Sports reported earlier this week that the Blues were battling fellow Premier League side Arsenal for the signature of the 22-year-old.

However, in recent days, Mikel Arteta’s side have edged ahead in the race, with journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming that the Italian defender has already agreed terms with the Gunners over a move to the Emirates.

Another player who has been rumoured to be of interest to Chelsea is Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi, as Maresca aims to make improvements at both ends of the pitch.

A report from TEAMtalk claims the Blues are in talks with his agent over a move to Stamford Bridge, with the youngster potentially available for just £25m this summer.

Both players would undoubtedly improve the Chelsea squad, but if they are to make any attempts to sign the pair, the club must offload one player who earns more than the duo combined.

Malang Sarr’s stats and weekly wage at Chelsea

Upon joining the club on a free transfer from French side Nice back in 2020, defender Malang Sarr had huge potential to solve the club’s defensive issues and be a real fan favourite at Stamford Bridge.

However, nearly four years on from his move to the club, he’s only made 21 appearances for the Blues, being sent on two separate loan moves and failing to catch the eye during his latest stint for Monaco in Ligue 1.

Appearances by competition for Malang Sarr Competition Appearances Premier League 8 FA Cup 4 EFL Cup 5 Champions League 2 Club World Cup 2 Stats via FotMob

He still has one year left on his current deal, with the now 25-year-old pocketing a reported £120k-per-week, as per Capology.

Sarr’s current weekly wage is currently more than transfer targets Calafiori and Adeyemi who only earn £12k-per-week and £81k-per-week respectively.

It’s safe to say that the deal for Sarr has been a disaster all round, with the club needing to cut ties with him this summer.

He still has the ability to be a success elsewhere, but the club need to brutally part ways with the 25-year-old if he is to reach the potential that he previously showcased before his move to Stamford Bridge.