Todd Boehly has certainly raised a few eyebrows since his takeover of Chelsea back in 2022, splashing over £1bn on new signings in an attempt to return the club back to Premier League glory.

Numerous signings have caught the eye, including the one of Moises Caicedo last summer, which totalled £115m - a transfer that broke the British transfer record.

However, moves for players such as Wesley Fofana haven’t been as successful, with the Frenchman only making 20 appearances for the Blues since his £70m move to the club during the 2022/23 campaign.

Such signings have bled the club dry, losing them a lot of money in the process, so new boss Enzo Maresca needs to brutally part ways with multiple players to raise funds if he is to make more new additions at Stamford Bridge.

One player in particular could be axed, with the club desperately needing to cut ties with the talent, especially after his poor displays at the ongoing Euros.

Romelu Lukaku’s stats for Belgium against France

After joining the club for £97.5m a couple of years ago, striker Romelu Lukaku had high hopes of being a success during his second stint at the club, but it’s safe to say he’s failed to live up to expectations.

He’s spent the last couple of campaigns on loan at Inter Milan and Roma, with his displays for his nation also failing to catch the eye.

In Belgium’s round of 16 defeat to France earlier this week, Lukaku was non-existent, struggling to keep hold of possession and threaten goalkeeper Mike Maignan. The 31-year-old only managed 20 touches in his 90-minute display, completing just seven of his 13 attempted passes.

Romelu Lukaku's stats against France Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Touches 20 Passes completed 7/13 (54%) Duels won 2/10 (20%) Possession lost 12x Dribbles completed 0/1 (0%) Stats via Sofascore

Lukaku only won two of the ten duels that he contested - a success rate of just 20% - whilst also losing possession 12 times, the most of any Belgian player.

He was subsequently handed a 4/10 match rating by the Daily Mail - a reflection of his dismal showing against Didier Deschamps side.

His poor form internationally could be evidence that he’s unable to cut it at the top level, with the Blues needing to cut his hefty wages off the bill if they are to be able to fund a move for a new number nine.

How much Romelu Lukaku earns at Chelsea

Despite not featuring for the club in over two years, Lukaku still pockets a huge weekly wage, which was offered to him upon his big-money return to Stamford Bridge.

According to Capology, the forward earns a reported £325k-per-week, making him the club’s joint-highest earner alongside Raheem Sterling.

His massive earnings are ludicrous for his lack of impact for the Blues during his second stint, but even more so when compared to one player who’s been linked with a move to the club.

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has been frequently linked with a move to London in recent days, following a season on Tyneside which saw the Swede score 21 times in the Premier League.

However, despite his stellar campaign, he only pockets a measly wage in comparison to Lukaku, taking home £120k-per-week, a figure that is nearly three times less than the Belgian.

Given Lukaku’s dismal displays for his nation, coupled with his extortionate income, Maresca must brutally part ways with the 31-year-old, with the club able to finally cut their losses, whilst also funding a move for a more clinical frontman - such as Isak - to lead the Italian’s revolution.