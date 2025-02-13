Whilst the improvement hasn't been as drastic as many would have liked, Chelsea are making steady progress in regards to defensive stability, conceding 31 goals in 24 games so far this season (1.29 goals conceded per 90) compared to the 63 conceded in 38 games last season (1.58 goals conceded per 90).

So far this season, Enzo Maresca's side are averaging 11.2 shots conceded against them per game, much fewer than the 14.6 they conceded per match last term.

However, whilst the volume of shots has been minimised, Maresca is still yet to find a way to lower the threat of each shot, with their xG per shot conceded metric remaining at 0.15, the same as it was last season.

It looked like Maresca had settled on a back four he liked in the early weeks of the campaign but injuries and certain players returning have hampered that stability the Italian had which has left the defence struggling in recent weeks.

How Chelsea's defence has shaped up in 2024/25

At the beginning of the season, Maresca found some solidity with a back five of Robert Sanchez, Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella, with club captain Reece James out through injury at the time.

Fofana was a huge part of this, starting 12 of the first 13 Premier League games, the only one he missed being through suspension rather than not being selected.

But since the Frenchman suffered an injury, the Blues' form has gone downhill, with their only clean sheet since 22nd December in the league coming in a 0-0 draw with Everton.

In recent weeks, summer signing Tosin Adarabioyo has taken Fofana's spot alongside Colwill in central defence, but the 27-year-old, who was signed on a free transfer, could well have been another player who used to play at Stamford Bridge, had he not been allowed to leave for nothing back in 2022.

Chelsea must rue selling one of the world's best

Titanic defender Antonio Rüdiger left Chelsea at the end of the 2021/22 season, having made 203 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals, providing four assists and totalling 17,887 minutes played.

In his time at the club, it was a bit of a rollercoaster, falling out of favour under Frank Lampard, before becoming integral to Thomas Tuchel in Chelsea's Champions League winning campaign.

Considering their struggles over the last six weeks, how they must rue not tying him down to an extended contract, with the centre-back now shining for Champions League holders Real Madrid.

Rudiger vs Fofana & Adarabioyo in 24/25 Stats (per 90 mins) Rudiger Fofana Adarabioyo Progressive Carries 0.61 1.24 0.55 Progressive Passes 3.19 2.21 2.86 Passes Attempted 70.6 62.2 82.6 Pass Completion % 92.1% 89.6% 92.6% Passes into Final Third 4.23 3.89 3.63 Tackles 0.93 1.15 1.32 Blocks 0.82 1.24 0.77 Interceptions 0.40 1.06 0.43 Aerial Duels Won 1.22 2.04 2.53 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing Rudiger to Fofana and Adarabioyo so far this season, you can see that the German brings an extra level of security.

He's better with his passing, makes more progressive passes and still maintains a high pass completion percentage. But what doesn't show in the data, is the tenacity and leadership he offers in defence.

Former Arsenal star Mesut Özil once named Rudiger as the "world's best defender" when in his prime, pinpointing his "mentality" as a key factor to his success.

"Prime Toni Rudiger is just the world's best defender at the moment. Incredible season for my former club Real Madrid. You can also ask Haaland or Osimhen how good he is! Look what has happened with Chelsea after he left...they are missing his mentality every day."

His ability to take on the best and most physical strikers in the world, battle for 90 minutes and lead by example for his team, certainly makes his presence priceless.

Whilst if Fofana had stayed fit, Chelsea could be in better stead currently, the loss of the Frenchman has only highlighted the Blues' defensive issues, lacking leaders and a certain type of mentality, one which Rudiger had in abundance.