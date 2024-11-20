Chelsea are renowned for having one of the very best academies in English football, developing some elite-level talents who either go on to impress in the first team or earn them a huge profit.

Mason Mount is a prime example of a player who has done both during his time at the club, making 195 appearances at Stamford Bridge, during his four years in the first-team.

He was part of the Champions League winning squad during the 2020/21 season under Thomas Tuchel, scoring twice in his 11 appearances during the competition.

However, he would depart his boyhood club in a £60m deal to join Manchester United last summer, a decision that was an unpopular one with the supporters.

Tammy Abraham is another star who featured in West London, making 82 appearances, scoring 30 times before leaving to gain more valuable first-team minutes elsewhere.

The striker would join Italian side Roma in a £34m deal back in 2021, an excellent deal for both parties considering he was mainly a backup option during his time at the Bridge.

Two other academy graduates have also left the club in recent times, going on to star in the Premier League after their transfers away from the club.

Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento’s stats since leaving Chelsea

Left-back Lewis Hall made his first-team emergence during the 2022/23 season, making 11 appearances in all competitions - appearing to be a long-term option in the full-back area.

However, his time with the Blues would be short-lived, joining Newcastle last summer on an initial loan with an obligation to buy for £35m, a move that has taken his professional career to the next level.

The 20-year-old has featured in 11 league outings for Eddie Howe so far this campaign, catching the eye of temporary England boss Lee Carsley, leading to a call-up during the ongoing international break.

He’s featured for 135 out of 180 minutes for his nation in the last outings, looking to be an outstanding option for his nation in a position that has caused so many issues over the years.

He’s not the only former Chelsea youngster to have recently made his England debut, with right-back Tino Livramento also rewarded for his excellent performances alongside Hall at St James’ Park.

The 22-year-old originally left the Blues for just £5m in the summer of 2022, joining Southampton before also moving to Newcastle last summer after the Saints’ relegation during the same campaign.

He started and played the entire 90 minutes in the recent win over Ireland, looking assured in the full-back role under Carsley.

However, despite the duo’s recent rise away from the club, there’s also another player who has impressed after his move away from Stamford Bridge.

Where Are They Now Your star player or biggest flop has left the club but what are they doing in the present day? This article is part of Football FanCast's Where Are They Now series.

The player who Chelsea must regret selling

Attacker João Félix moved to Chelsea on a permanent basis this summer after previously spending the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at the Bridge.

However, the deal saw midfielder Conor Gallagher end his 18-year association at the club, joining Atlético Madrid in a £38m deal, preventing them from losing on a free transfer next summer.

The 24-year-old has already made 15 appearances for the Spanish side, scoring twice and becoming a regular under Diego Simeone at the Wanda Metropolitano.

As a result, the “sensational” talent, as dubbed by journalist John Cross, has featured in Carsley’s plans at international level, starting both matches this break - scoring his first England goal in the win over Ireland on Sunday night.

However, it’s his stats for Atletico that have caught the eye, winning 68% of the tackles he’s entered this campaign, whilst also winning 43 duels - an average of 6.5 per game.

Given his form away from his boyhood club, there must be an ounce of regret by the Blues in allowing such a talent to leave - with Gallagher still having the potential to play ahead of someone like Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia.

As far as Hall and Livramento are concerned, however, they would find it a struggle to break in ahead of Euro 2024 winner Marc Cucurella and club captain Reece James.

Gallagher's LaLiga stats for Atlético (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 11 Minutes played 600 Goals scored 2 Pass accuracy 84% Fouls won 15 Tackles won 13 Duels won 43 Stats via FotMob

Unfortunately, he will remain as a case of what could’ve been for Chelsea, with their loss undoubtedly Atlético’s gain.