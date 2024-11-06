Whilst eyebrows will have undoubtedly been raised for the magnitude of the investment since the arrival of Todd Boehly at Chelsea, there’s little doubt about the impact of the additions in recent weeks.

The American may have spent upwards of £1bn on new talent since taking the reins at Stamford Bridge, but numerous players have thrived since their respective moves to aid the Blues’ Premier League ambitions.

Nicolas Jackson was a player who was often in the firing line for criticism last season for his wastefulness in front of goal, missing various big chances in key moments.

However, in the 2024/25 campaign, the Senegalese has been a revelation, scoring six times in his first 11 appearances, also notching three assists in the process.

Despite Jackson’s turn in form within the final third, he’s still been unable to get the better of one teammate who has started the new season as he finished the last.

Cole Palmer’s time at Chelsea

Winger Cole Palmer has enjoyed another unbelievable few weeks at Chelsea, going from strength to strength in the new season, picking up exactly where he left off last campaign.

The 22-year-old has already registered a total of 12 combined goals and assists in as many games, producing some phenomenal moments of magic including his long-range free-kick against Brighton at the Bridge.

As a result of his recent displays under Enzo Maresca, he was named in the top 30 of the Ballon d’Or, finishing ahead of the likes of Declan Rice and Mats Hummels.

However, he could be missing for the next couple of weeks after suffering a knee injury in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United, leaving Maresca sweating over his potential fitness.

The boss and the supporters will be hoping that he will be fit enough to face London rivals Arsenal at the home on Sunday afternoon, looking to build on his sensational start to the new season.

He will undoubtedly play a huge part in any potential success that the Blues endure this season, with sides now starting to pay closer attention to the former Manchester City star to prevent him from running them ragged.

However, despite his recent form, he could’ve been aided in his attempts had the club kept hold of one star who came through the Cobham academy setup.

A player who Chelsea sold too soon

Right-back Ola Aina came through the club’s academy setup, making six senior appearances for the Chelsea first-team during the 2016/17 season.

However, the Nigeria international would be sent on various different loan spells to the likes of Hull City and Torino, before permanently joining the Serie A side in 2019.

Fast-forward to the current day and the 28-year-old is currently plying his trade for Nottingham Forest after joining the Reds on a free transfer during the summer of 2023.

Aina has cemented himself as a first-team regular under current boss Nuno Espírito Santo this season, starting all ten Premier League matches in the process.

Where Are They Now Your star player or biggest flop has left the club but what are they doing in the present day? This article is part of Football FanCast's Where Are They Now series.

The “sensational” full-back, as described by journalist Louis Wheeldon, scored just his second goal for the club last weekend in the 3-0 victory over West Ham United, helping Forest climb to third in the Premier League.

However, he’s also produced some magnificent stats across the board, many of which would’ve allowed current Blues star Palmer to reach the next level during his time in West London.

Aina has won 14 tackles and 46 duels in his opening ten games during the ongoing Premier League campaign, providing that defensive solidity, and allowing Palmer to stay in advanced areas and focus on that aspect of his game.

Aina's Premier League stats (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 10 Goals scored 1 Pass accuracy 81% Tackles won 14 Duels won 46 Big chances created 5 Successful dribbles 10 Stats via FotMob

He’s also completed ten dribbles and created five chances in the final third, potentially providing the English international with the added ammunition to further improve on his impressive tallies.

Whilst Reece James and Malo Gusto remain two important defensive options for Maresca, there’s no denying Aina’s quality, potentially offering a more experienced option.

At the time it may have seen the right call to part ways with the Nigerian, but it’s a decision that looks to have been a mistake given his recent form in England’s top flight.