Chelsea have been home to numerous elite-level strikers over the years, helping the club cement themselves as a top-end Premier League outfit.

Didier Drogba and Diego Costa have undoubtedly been two of the most successful forwards in the club’s recent history - capturing the hearts of the fanbase with their all-round talents in forward areas.

However, in 2024, the club lack that kind of presence up front, with Nicolas Jackson a striker who likes to play on the shoulder rather than as a player who can hold the ball up and bring other teammates into play.

The club tried to combat such an issue over the summer transfer window, but were unable to secure any new additions. They aimed to secure a move for one player but eventually missed out on a deal after long-standing interest in the centre-forward.

Chelsea’s interest in Victor Osimhen this summer

After wanting a departure from Italian side Napoli following the transfer of Chelsea flop Romelu Lukaku, the Blues were in the race to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

The 25-year-old has been a constant source of goals for the Serie A side, scoring 76 times in his 133 appearances for the club - an average of 0.6 goals per game during his four-year stint.

However, Enzo Maresca’s side weren’t able to secure a deal for the striker, with the Blues in a constant battle with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli over a move for Osimhen.

Neither side secured a permanent transfer for the Nigerian, as the striker moved to Galatasaray on a season-long loan after the closure of the window in England and Saudi.

He would’ve cost the Blues a huge sum, potentially affecting their current PSR standing, but undoubtedly would have provided that added quality that the club have been crying out for.

However, the club may have made a mistake in allowing one player to leave Stamford Bridge, with the striker finding his feet in the Premier League in recent years.

Chelsea's Dominic Solanke regret

After coming through the club’s academy, striker Dominic Solanke had real high hopes of being a success in West London, scoring 35 goals at youth level and winning the 2015 FA Youth Cup in the process.

However, he would only make one first-team appearance for the Blues, featuring for a total of 17 minutes, before leaving for Liverpool in a measly £3m deal during Antonio Conte's reign in 2017.

Solanke’s career has taken a sharp upturn after his departure from Stamford Bridge, starring for Bournemouth in the Premier League, earning him a £65m move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The transfer comes after the Englishman netted 21 goals in all competitions last season, a tally higher than summer target Osimhen, who could only register 17 goals for the Italian side.

Premier League's top goalscorers - 2023/24 campaign Player Tally Erling Haaland 27 Cole Palmer 22 Alexander Isak 21 Dominic Solanke 19 Phil Foden 19 Ollie Watkins 19 Stats via FotMob

Given his recent success away from the club, Chelsea must regret allowing such a clinical striker to leave the club for a tiny fee early on in his development.

Maresca could’ve benefitted from Solanke in 2024, with the 26-year-old’s eye for goal undoubtedly improving the options available at his disposal.

However, it will remain a case of what could have been for the Blues, with Solanke’s talent improving rivals Spurs and potentially dealing the club a blow in their own hunt for Champions League qualification under Maresca this season.