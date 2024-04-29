In recent seasons, Chelsea have had a huge turnover of players as they try and close the gap created by the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Todd Boehly's mammoth investment has seen the club break the English transfer record twice with Enzo Fernández and Moises Caicedo, with the midfield duo both costing the Blues £106m and £115m, respectively.

Undoubtedly, the club have had to balance the books and sell multiple players to comply with the Premier League's strict FFP rules, with the likes of Kai Havertz and Mason Mount departing Stamford Bridge to allow for new signings.

Although at the time it seemed like the Blues conducted brilliant business in offloading Havertz for £65m, he's rapidly improved under Arteta in recent months, scoring eight times and assisting five in his last 13 Premier League appearances.

However, despite Germany's successes, the club also made a huge mistake in selling another young talent, who could find himself playing in England's top flight once again next season.

Ethan Ampadu's stats in 2023/24

After joining the Blues for a £2.5m compensation fee from League Two side Exeter City back in the summer of 2017, youngster Ethan Ampadu had high expectations of being a huge success after joining the club at the age of just 16.

However, he would leave Stamford Bridge on loan on four separate occasions, joining the likes of RB Leipzig and Sheffield United on a temporary basis, before finally departing the club on a permanent deal last summer.

The club allowed the Welsh international to join Championship side Leeds United for a fee in the region of £7m, ending his six-year stint in London - only making 12 first-team appearances for the Blues.

Ampadu has since started and played every single minute for Daniel Farke's side in the second tier as they aim to secure an immediate return to the Premier League following relegation last season.

The 23-year-old has also been named in the Championship's team of the season for his efforts with Leeds this season, whilst also claiming the Whites' player of the season award.

Given his recent form in England's second tier, Chelsea may live to regret the decision to sell him last summer, with his market value soaring as a result.

Ethan Ampadu's market value in 2024

Less than a year after his departure, former Chelsea ace Ampadu now has a market value of £20.4m, as per Football Transfers, with his figure higher than that of £89m signing Mykhailo Mudryk, who's now only valued at £18.8m.

Mudryk - who has just six goals and assists in the league this season - is currently looking like a busted flush, while for Ampadu, his move to Elland Road has allowed the youngster to flourish with regular game time, which has seen an increase of 188% in his market value.

Chelsea players valued less than Ampadu Player Market value Robert Sanchez £19.3m Mykhailo Mudryk £18.8m Wesley Fofana £18.6m Malo Gusto £15m Noni Madueke £14.3m Stats via Football Transfers

Should Farke's side claim promotion this season, Mauricio Pochettino's mwn may have to face the Welshman in the Premier League - with Ampadu certainly wanting to prove a point to his former employers.

The "top-class" talent, as dubbed by football scout Jacek Kulig, was never handed a consistent run in Blues first-team, with Chelsea now paying the price for offloading him as he certainly would've filled the void at the back, with the club still targeting reinforcements despite Boehly's heavy spending.