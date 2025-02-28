Chelsea have been known for having one of the very best academies in England, as seen by their triumphs in the FA Youth Cup over the last couple of years.

The Blues have won the title a total of nine times, with only Manchester United winning more since its formation, handing the first team a conveyor belt of young talent.

Enzo Maresca is the current manager to be the beneficiary of the youth system, with youngster Levi Colwill the player who’s benefited the most, featuring in 25 Premier League matches to date.