Injuries have massively halted Chelsea’s progress under Enzo Maresca in recent months, with numerous key first-team members having to spend various spells on the sidelines.

Nicolas Jackson has missed the last month of action with a thigh issue, leaving the Italian boss short of options in the final third of the pitch in recent matches.

The Senegalese international has been joined in the treatment room by centre-back Wesley Fofana, with the Frenchman failing to make an appearance since the start of December.