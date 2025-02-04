One of Chelsea’s main transfer targets during the January transfer window was Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentinian emerged as a shock target for the Blues a few weeks ago, as Enzo Maresca was aiming to add yet more players to his already well-stocked attacking department.

Sadly, a move didn't quite happen...

Chelsea's failed move for Alejandro Garnacho

It was reported towards the final week of the transfer window that Chelsea had made a formal bid to sign Garnacho in an attempt to bolster their forward line.

However, as we know, he remained at Old Trafford, although Fabrizio Romano did report on the penultimate day of the window that the Blues could perhaps make a last-gasp bid for the winger.

Maresca already has the likes of Jadon Sancho, João Félix, Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke as options in the final third. This embarrassment of riches was clearly not stopping the manager from making a late move to bring someone else in but, considering Felix ended up leaving on loan, perhaps another body would have been beneficial.

That said, the Stamford Bridge side may have sold their answer to Garnacho back in 2023...

Chelsea's own Garnacho was sold by Boehly

A certain Callum Hudson-Odoi swapped London for Nottingham, departing for a ridiculously low transfer fee in the process two years ago.

The winger burst onto the scene during the 2018/19 campaign for Chelsea, scoring four goals in nine Europa League games as the club defeated Arsenal to win the competition.

The next couple of seasons saw the talented winger become an important part of the squad, playing seven times as the Blues won their second Champions League crown in 2021, although he didn’t make it onto the pitch in the final.