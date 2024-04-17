Chelsea have produced their fair share of talented youngsters through the Cobham academy, multiple of whom have thrived in the club's first-team in recent seasons.

Reece James and Conor Gallagher have been the two latest examples within the squad who have impressed after developing through the club's youth system.

However, players such as Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham both spent the majority of their youth careers at Stamford Bridge, before swapping England for Italy in search of more frequent first-team minutes.

The Blues also allowed another youth player to depart Stamford Bridge back in 2017, with the former Chelsea talent going on to achieve unthinkable things since his departure from the club.

Dominic Solanke's stats at Chelsea

After joining Chelsea at the age of eight, striker Dominic Solanke enjoyed a rapid rise through the club's academy setup, starring for various age categories before signing a scholarship with the club in 2012.

He made his breakthrough for the Blues during the 2014/15 campaign, scoring 31 times in 34 appearances for the club's U18 side, which earned the youngster his first taste of professional football.

Solanke joined Vitesse in the Eredivisie for the 2015/16 season, where he featured 27 times, scoring on seven occasions - a solid return for a youngster in his first season in men's football.

However, it wasn't enough to catapult him into the Blues' first team, with the forward failing to make a single appearance for Chelsea during the 2016/17 season, before departing Stamford Bridge for Liverpool at the end of his deal.

Dominic Solanke's market value in 2024

Following a tribunal for Solanke's move to Anfield, his move was confirmed for a fee in the region of £3m, with the forward failing to make any impact under Jürgen Klopp.

The "brilliant" forward, as dubbed by Alan Shearer on Match of the Day, subsequently moved to Bournemouth for £19m, just 18 months after his move to Merseyside - in a move that would transform his professional career.

He's since featured 210 times for the Cherries, scoring on 75 occasions, with the 26-year-old's price tag skyrocketing as a result of his impressive goal tallies.

Solanke's stats at Bournemouth Season Games Goals 2018/19 10 0 2019/20 32 3 2020/21 40 15 2021/22 46 29 2022/23 33 6 2023/24 32 17 Stats via Transfermarkt

He's now valued at £30m, as per Transfermarkt, with Solanke's market value increasing 900% since his departure from Chelsea just under seven years ago.

His goalscoring record during the current campaign is his best in the Premier League, with the striker currently fourth in the standings behind the likes of Erling Haaland, Ollie Watkins and Cole Palmer.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have scored 61 goals in the league so far this season, but their record could've drastically improved had they kept hold of the 26-year-old.

However, he's now seen as one that got away for the Blues. He's rapidly progressed since his time at Stamford Bridge, with the striker showcasing what the club could've had had they stuck by their one-time talent youngster.