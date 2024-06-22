The Chelsea faifthul have had the privilege of watching numerous superstars play for their club, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Didier Drogba, and Frank Lampard coming to mind.

However, the latest individual to join that list is without doubt Cole Palmer, who exceeded all expectations during his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.

The former Manchester City player was the heartbeat of the Blues, ending the season with 22 goals and 11 assists in the Premier League alone.

However, there was once a young Chelsea ace who got away, and today, he would’ve been just as influential as Palmer.

The fee that Chelsea sold Jamal Musiala for

At the age of seven, Jamal Musiala moved to England from his birthplace, Germany, and by the age of eight, he had become a Chelsea academy player.

However, Football London said that the attacking midfielder failed to see a pathway into the first team, and Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich ‘presented a clear developmental path compared to Cobham.’

Having already made up his mind, the German international then left Chelsea at the age of 16 to join Bayern Munich for just £170k, as per the Daily Mail.

Despite Chelsea offering him a new contract, the club had to settle for having a 20% sell-on clause in his contract at Bayern instead, with what could prove to be one of the biggest howlers in the club’s recent history.

Jamal Musiala’s 23/24 campaign

Since his departure from England, it’s fair to say that Musiala has developed into one of the most promising footballers on the entire globe.

If it already hadn’t by now, his name has reached those outside of Germany thanks to an incredible start to the 2024 European Championships, where he’s one of two players to have scored in both games so far.

It’s fantastic to see the 21-year-old thrive on one of the biggest stages, especially given that his 2023/24 campaign was hindered by numerous small injuries that made him miss 12 matches.

Regardless of his setbacks, the German international was still simply superb in the league, boasting a record of ten goals and six assists in just 20 starts under Thomas Tuchel.

Musiala vs Palmer 23/24 League Stats Stats (per 90) Musiala Palmer Goals 0.51 0.76 Assists 0.26 0.38 Shots 2.97 3.44 Shot-creating actions 5.44 5.57 Key passes 2.15 2.48 Successful take-ons 4.46 1.79 Via FBref

Nonetheless, as you can see from the table, Musiala had the potential to be just as influential as Palmer was last season, which is quite remarkable.

Just like the England international, Bayern’s number ten has the technical class to operate out wide or in central zones, but most importantly, he can win a game on his own, as shown by his goals and assists.

Furthermore, Musiala has an unpredictable element to his game that enables him to cause chaos against the opposition, with his ability to weave past defenders easily being his trademark move.

The former Chelsea academy star cannot be afforded any space whatsoever, as the outcome is almost guaranteed to be costly, and the same can be said for Palmer.

Musiala’s ability to produce endless amounts of creativity regardless of the game state is what makes him “out of this world,” as dubbed by football scout Jacek Kulig, and it’s fair to say that he’s the catalyst for the majority of attacking situations at Bayern.

Sadly, this is what Chelsea missed out on, and a duo of Palmer and Musiala could have developed into one of the deadliest partnerships to have graced the Premier League.