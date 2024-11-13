Chelsea’s increased transfer output since the takeover by Todd Boehly in 2022 has been a huge turnover of players to allow various managers the opportunity to end the club’s wait for a league title.

The Blues haven’t claimed a Premier League title since the 2016/17 season under former boss Antonio Conte, with the American owner desperate to return success to Stamford Bridge.

It may be a controversial way to assemble at title challenging squad, but current boss Enzo Maresca is certainly reaping the rewards at present, leading his side to third place just nine points off the summit going into the third international break.

Their recent outing saw them claim a valuable point against London rivals Arsenal, denting their ambitions of dislodging Manchester City from their recent glory in England’s top flight.

Pedro Neto starred scoring the vital equaliser after Gabriel Martinelli’s opener, looking way more comfortable off the right-hand side following Noni Madueke’s withdrawal.

However, it was another one of Boehly’s big-money additions that caught the eye, playing a crucial role in keeping one player quiet throughout.

Marc Cucurella’s stats against Arsenal

After joining in a whopping £62m deal from Brighton back in 2022, the deal for left-back Marc Cucurella certainly raised eyebrows around the footballing world.

His move wasn’t helped by his lack of immediate impact in West London, often looking off the pace and being dominated by the opposition’s attackers.

However, he played a crucial role in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph during the off-season, returning to the Bridge with a newfound sense of confidence - allowing him to become a regular starter in the early days of the Maresca era.

His best display to date undoubtedly came against Mikel Arteta’s side at the weekend, preventing dangerman Bukayo Saka from creating any clear-cut chances in front of goal.

Cucurella's stats for Chelsea vs Arsenal Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Touches 58 Pass accuracy 36/39 (92%) Tackles won 2/3 (67%) Interceptions made 3 Clearances 2 Recoveries 3 Stats via FotMob

The 26-year-old featured for the entirety of the contest, winning two tackles and making three interceptions as he neutralised the threat posed by the England international.

However, despite his admirable display, it wasn’t as good as one former Blue who produced an even better showing against the Arsenal ace earlier on in the campaign.

The player Chelsea may regret offloading

Fellow left-back Lewis Hall emerged through the Cobham academy during the 2022/23 campaign, making 11 first-team appearances - staking his claim for a regular starting role despite his tender age of 18.

However, he was shipped out on loan to fellow Premier League side Newcastle United last season, before joining the Magpies on a permanent basis this summer for a fee in the region of £35m.

Whilst on the face of it, £35m may seem like an excellent deal for an academy graduate with just a handful of professional games under his belt, it’s turned out to be a shocking decision with Hall rapidly developing under Eddie Howe’s guidance.

He’s since featured in all 11 league outings this season, even featuring against Saka in their 1-0 win over the Gunners a couple of weeks ago at St James’ Park.

The youngster was handed the Man of the Match award for his display, which saw him win ten of the 14 duels he contested, winning three tackles in the process in what was a dominant display against an elite-level talent.

Hall’s subsequent performance led to The Athletic’s George Caulkin claiming that he was “exceptional vs Saka” - ultimately playing a huge part in the win for the Toon.

To rub salt into the wounds for the Blues, the now 20-year-old was recently included in Lee Carsley’s England side for the upcoming Nations League fixtures - further highlighting his rapid progression since his Stamford Bridge departure.

Undoubtedly, Boehly’s investment since his takeover has allowed for a huge turnaround and given Maresca the opportunity to be a success in his first year at the helm.

However, such spending has seen them have to balance the books, with Hall just one player suffering as a result.

Their loss is most certainly Newcastle’s gain, with the Magpies now the home to one of if not the best English left-back in world football based on current form.