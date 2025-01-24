Chelsea’s policy in the transfer market under Todd Boehly has been split into two separate strategies, which has seen one half already yield success, with the other yet to be determined.

The American has splashed huge funds under various managers to hand them the tools to be an immediate success at Stamford Bridge, investing in players who can slot straight into the first-team picture.

Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernández are just three examples of the calibre of player brought into the club, enabling Enzo Maresca to try and secure a top-four Premier League finish this season.

However, the owner has also invested in youth talent all over the world, keeping one eye on the future of the Blues - potentially setting them up for longer-term success in the years to come.

This window presents an opportunity to do just that once more, eyeing multiple talents who could provide a balance between an immediate impact whilst keeping an eye on the future.

Chelsea’s ambitions to land an attacker in January

Over the last couple of days, numerous players have been touted with a move to Stamford Bridge, including Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens after his superb start to the 2024/25 campaign.

The 20-year-old, who was once a part of the Cobham academy setup, has scored 11 times in 27 appearances throughout the ongoing season, leading to interest from the Blues as well as Liverpool.

He’s undoubtedly set for a big-money move in the near future, with his talents certainly improving the options at the disposal of Blues boss Maresca in the years ahead.

Alejandro Garnacho is another player who’s been on Boehly’s shortlist after his surprise availability with current side Manchester United wanting to raise funds for PSR.

The Argentine has yet to fully prove himself as a regular under new boss Ruben Amorim, further adding fuel to a potential departure from Old Trafford - with Napoli also keen on the youngster who could be available for just £55m.

However, with both the attacking stars on the radar, players may also need to be sold from the first-team squad this month to make room and raise funds - with one player certainly needing to be offloading before the end of the window.

The player Chelsea need to sell before the end of January

Given the high volume of additions in recent years, it’s understandable that not every single player will be favoured by Maresca after his appointment in the summer.

The Italian has come in to work his magic, picking players he wants, which has left numerous out in the dark and pondering their long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

One player who’s barely featured under the former Leicester boss is left-back Ben Chilwell, making just one appearance in 2024/25 since the new boss made the move to the capital.

His only outing came against League Two Barrow way back in September, coming off the bench at the break and featuring for just 45 minutes - an example of how out of favour the 28-year-old has been in recent months.

His injuries have certainly plagued him in previous seasons, but no one could’ve anticipated such a rapid decline, especially after he cost the club a whopping £50m back in the summer of 2020.

However, his lack of minutes has seen him made available for transfer, with West Ham previously touted as an option for the Englishman, potentially linking up with former boss Graham Potter.

A move is desperately needed, allowing Chilwell to gain a fresh start for the sake of his career, whilst also clearing needed funds of the current wage bill in West London.

Chelsea's highest-earning players in 2024/25 Rank Player Weekly wage Yearly wage 1 Reece James £250,000 £13,000,000 =2 Wesley Fofana £200,000 £10,400,000 =2 Ben Chilwell £200,000 £10,400,000 4 Christopher Nkunku £195,000 £10,140,000 5 Enzo Fernández £180,000 £9,360,000 6 Marc Cucurella £175,000 £9,100,000 Stats via Capology

The left-back currently pockets a huge £200k-per-week, a figure that is way more than potential new additions Garnacho and Gittens, who currently earn £50k and £47k-per-week respectively at United and Dortmund.

Given such funds, it’s vital that the hierarchy and Maresca act quickly to move him on before the end of the January transfer window, desperately needing to clear finances off the books.

Such a transfer could allow for the additions of both of the aforementioned talents, further strengthening their ambitions of a Champions League finish come the end of May.