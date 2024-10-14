The January transfer window is still several months away but that does not stop Chelsea from making plans for what they would like to do to shape their squad.

They have recently been linked with an interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, who was previously on the books at Manchester City, for example.

However, Enzo Maresca and his staff may also look to move players on from Stamford Bridge if the right offers come in for the fringe players around the ground.

One dud who the Blues should look to move on, despite his quality when available, is Reece James, amid reported interest in his services from abroad.

Interest growing in Reece James

According to FootballTransfers, Portuguese giants Benfica and LaLiga side Barcelona are both interested in a potential swoop to sign the England international in January.

The report claims that both teams have made approaches to the right-back's representatives with a view to persuading him to consider an exit from Stamford Bridge.

It states that physios have told James that playing in a warmer climate, such as in Portugal or Spain, could help him avoid the recurring muscle injuries that have plagued his career so far - missing 129 first-team matches for the Blues to date.

Chelsea must now look to take advantage of the interest from Benfica and Barcelona to finally part ways with the 24-year-old defender, who has not offered enough back on the pitch to justify his significant wages.

Reece James' injury woes Season Games missed 19/20 26 20/21 9 21/22 20 22/23 25 23/24 38 24/25 11 Stats via Transfermarkt

The Blues defender is reportedly the highest-paid player in the squad and earns more than two of the team's top performers - Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson - combined.

How much Reece James earns

James is reportedly on £250k-per-week with the London giants, whilst Palmer (£130k-per-week) and Jackson (£100k-per-week) combined for £230k-per-week between them.

Since the start of last season, the English full-back has started five games in the Premier League, with a return of zero goals and two assists, and only started 14 matches in the division in the 2022/23 campaign.

James, who has recorded 22 assists in 158 games for Chelsea, has simply not been available often enough to justify being the highest earner at the club on £250k-per-week, due to his consistent injury issues.

Meanwhile, Palmer has racked up 31 goals and 20 assists in 54 appearances and Jackson has produced 21 goals and nine assists in 52 games for the Blues since they both arrived in the summer of 2023.

These statistics show that both players, particularly Palmer, have made a significant impact on the pitch for the Premier League side, despite combining to earn less than a player who has started five league matches in the same period of time.

Simply, James has become a liability because of his consistent unavailability and that is why Chelsea should now look to cut their losses and save millions in wages by cashing in on him, amid interest from Benfica and Barcelona, in January.