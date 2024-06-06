It’s fair to say that the Chelsea faithful will be slightly underwhelmed by the way their side performed last season.

The squad as a whole struggled, finishing the campaign sixth in the Premier League, but there were a few standout players.

Cole Palmer was obviously the most influential - contributing with 42 goal involvements - but both Conor Gallagher and Nicolas Jackson played their role in carrying them to Europe.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at a Chelsea player who’s earning more than Gallagher and Jackson combined without justifying his salary on the field.

Malang Sarr’s Chelsea career

In the summer of 2020, Chelsea signed a promising young centre-back named Malang Sarr, who joined on a free transfer from Nice.

However, there’s no other way of putting it; his time at Stamford Bridge has been a complete disaster.

After joining four years ago, he was instantly set on loan to Porto, where he made 27 appearances across all competitions.

The following season, the French ace remained at the Blues, making his first Premier League appearance against Brentford in a 1-0 win. Yet, the 25-year-old would only go on to feature seven more times that season, and as of today, his total Premier League appearances still remain at eight.

Malang Sarr’s salary at Chelsea

During the 2022/23 campaign, Sarr headed back to France in a bid to revive his career, joining AS Monaco on a season-long loan.

Despite playing in three of his first five games at the club, the left-footed defender began to slip down the pecking order, starting just eight times all season in Ligue 1.

But where is Sarr now, you may ask? Well, he’s currently still at Chelsea after a move to French side Le Havre broke down in the January transfer window.

His future is not at the Blues, and he’s even been forced to train with the U21 side after being banished from first-team training, but what exactly does he earn?

Chelsea Players That Earn Less than Sarr Player Wage per-week Thiago Silva £110k Cole Palmer £75k Nicolas Jackson £65k Conor Gallagher £50k Malo Gusto £45k Via Capology

Back in 2020, when he originally joined, Sarr signed a five-year deal that takes him to June 2025, a year from now.

Yet, he’s currently earning an astounding £120k per week, which makes him the ninth-most-paid player at the club.

For context, this means that the centre-back earns a higher wage than both Gallagher and Jackson’s salaries are combined, £115k-per-week.

Sarr is also paid more than other important first-team members who feature week in and week out, such as Palmer, Malo Gusto, and even the departing Thiago Silva.

It’s impossible to see Sarr lasting past the summer transfer window, especially given he’s made no appearances at all this season and he’s earning a huge salary.

Overall, it’s quite clear that Sarr will not be part of the squad that Enzo Maresca is looking to rebuild with, and he must be sold as a priority; otherwise, he will continue to rinse Chelsea right up until his contract expires in 12 months.