Since Chelsea's new owners took over in 2022, one thing that has been at the forefront of their business is bringing down the wage bill and applying a much more structured approach within that department. This has been done to great effect in their few years in charge.

In the 2022/23 season, the Blues had seven earners making over £200k- per-week, not including players out on loan such as Romelu Lukaku, who also had huge wages. Their total gross wages per week were at around £4.3m at that point in time.

Chelsea's top ten earners 2024/25 season Player Wage (£) Reece James £250,000 Ben Chilwell £200,000 Wesley Fofana £200,000 Christopher Nkunku £195,000 Enzo Fernández £180,000 Marc Cucurella £175,000 Raheem Sterling £162,500 Pedro Neto £160,000 Moises Caicedo £150,000 Cole Palmer £130,000 Sourced by Capology.

Fast-forward to the 2024/25 season, Chelsea have managed to slash that to £3,297,500 per week, taking over £1m off of their weekly wage bill. This is whilst taking into consideration that players like Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling (out on loan) are still at the club, despite the directors' efforts to move them on in the summer.

Whilst some of the clubs' top players such as Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer are earning £150k and below per week, the Chelsea directors will be looking to ship out the last few high earners that do not start for the club, and that could continue with some exits this month.

Players who could leave Chelsea this month

Two main players who are high earners at the club but need to be moved on are Sterling and Chilwell. Whilst Sterling is currently on loan with Arsenal, he is unlikely to be recalled, therefore his future will be assessed and dealt with in the summer.

However, Chilwell is one who could leave the club this month, having only played once this season for the Blues, coming from the bench against Barrow in the EFL Cup for a 45-minute cameo. The 28-year-old still has plenty of suitors, such as West Ham United but his high wages could prove to be a stumbling block.

Another Chelsea star who could be on their way out this month is Axel Disasi, who was only signed in the summer 2023 window, joining the club from Monaco for a fee of around £38.8m. Since arriving, the 26-year-old has made 60 appearances for the club, scoring five times, providing two assists and totalling 4,961 minutes played.

The Frenchman was a regular starter for Mauricio Pochettino but has found himself on the bench under new manager, Enzo Maresca, with a difference in style not really suiting the defender. Last campaign, Chelsea would defend their own box more often and the centre-backs had less on-ball responsibility when building out from the back.

Under Maresca, Chelsea shape up in a 4-2-3-1/4-3-3, shifting into a 3-2-5 on the ball, with the back three having the responsibility to circulate possession and find line-breaking passes into the midfield and forward players. They are also expected to defend higher up in a man-to-man fashion, further away from their own box, which doesn't suit Disasi's playing style.

One last player that could leave this month is Carney Chukwuemeka, who was also signed under the new ownership in their first window in charge, joining from Aston Villa for a fee of around £20m. The 21-year-old has only managed only five appearances so far this season.

The talent levels of Chukwuemeka are clear, which is why a loan could be the best move in order for him to show that with consistent minutes before Chelsea make their final decision on whether to sell him permanently or give him more of a chance in the first-team.

But, there's one more who simply needs to leave Stamford Bridge for the good of his own career...

Why Christopher Nkunku should leave Chelsea

One of the main links that has been emerging in the past week is around Nkunku's future at the club, who is now being linked with a move to Bayern Munich. The player is said to be keen on a move to Germany, as he is looking to play more minutes.

The 27-year-old has been slammed for "moaning" by Jamie O'Hara this season, being left out of the starting XI in the place of Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer. Despite Nkunku's impressive goal record, scoring 13 goals already this campaign in 28 appearances, many of his contributions have come in the UEFA Conference League, largely seen as weaker opposition, which has inflated his output.

Nkunku vs Jackson comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Nkunku Jackson Goals 0.87 0.53 Assists 0.29 0.23 xG 0.95 0.63 xAG 0.26 0.15 Progressive Carries 2.18 2.22 Progressive Passes 3.45 1.40 Shots Total 3.19 3.33 Goals/Shot 0.23 0.16 Key Passes 1.61 1.11 Shot-Creating Actions 4.14 3.16 Aerial Duels Won 1.03 0.58 Stats taken from FBref

The £52m forward has found himself playing as a back-up striker in Maresca's system, being kept out of his favoured attacking midfield position by Palmer and Joao Felix. When comparing Nkunku (as a striker to Jackson, you can see both want to contribute in build-up, dropping deep to link play.

This has often meant that when Maresca feels the need to change the rhythm of the game with substitutions, he is unable to do so as both of his striker options offer similar attributes to the team. With Nkunku being a back-up in both areas, it would be considered smart business to move him on and replace him with another striker, one that offers something different to the squad personnel.

One player that has been mentioned in the Nkunku to Bayern Munich deal is Mathys Tel, but much like Jackson, he offers similar traits in regards to contributing in all phases. One other name that could offer slightly more box presence and more of a bully profile, is Liam Delap, but moving Nkunku on will be a big part of any business Chelsea can do at the top end of the pitch this window.