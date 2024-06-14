Conor Gallagher’s name has been a hot topic of conversation within the Chelsea fanbase over the last few weeks.

Numerous reports have mentioned that he could be on the move, with Aston Villa noted as a possible destination, while others have said he’s not going anywhere.

The Chelsea captain really thrived under Mauricio Pochettino last season, scoring five goals and producing seven assists in 37 starts, and the same should be expected under Enzo Maresca.

However, an international colleague may well find his work cut out to remain a Chelsea player for much longer.

What Chelsea paid for Raheem Sterling

In the summer of 2022, Raheem Sterling left Manchester City after years of success and triumph to take on a new adventure at Stamford Bridge.

The English winger became a Chelsea player off the back of a campaign where he started 23 times, scoring 13 goals and posting five assists along the way.

Sterling was Thomas Tuchel’s ‘number one transfer priority’ and he joined for £47.5m, which isn’t exactly unreasonable when compared to Chelsea’s transfer activity of late.

However, the number seven signed a five-year deal that made him by far the highest earner at the club, with a salary of £325k per week, as per Capology.

But what is Sterling actually worth two years after becoming a Blues player?

Raheem Sterling’s market value in 2024

During his first season at Chelsea, the expectations for Sterling to instantly succeed were extremely high, but the environment he joined didn’t exactly promote success.

Tuchel left shortly after his arrival, and Graham Potter then joined but was also sacked rather swiftly, so it’s no surprise that he scored only six goals in 28 games.

Last season, the 29-year-old’s performance did improve, however, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 22 starts, but he didn’t exactly become one of the first names on the team sheet.

Because of this, Sterling’s value has decreased over the years, to the point where he’s no longer one of the most valuable assets at Chelsea.

Chelsea's Most Valuable Attackers Player Value Cole Palmer £84m Nicolas Jackson £67m Mykhalo Mudryk £51m Noni Madueke £42m Raheem Sterling £34m Christopher Nkunku £25m Via CIES’ Football Observatory

As you can see, Sterling is estimated to be worth around £34m, as per CIES Football Observatory, which is clearly less than the £47.5m they once spent on him.

Furthermore, this means that the former Liverpool star is now worth £17m less than Gallagher, for example, who’s valued at £51m.

On top of that, Noni Madueke, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Cole Palmer, and Nicolas Jackson are all worth more than Sterling, with only Christopher Nkunku worth less in the whole of the Chelsea attacking department.

Unfortunately, his exclusion from England’s 2024 European Championship squad is also a reflection of his worth, as he no longer ranks in the top ten most valuable English attackers.

Considering Sterling is now 29 years old and not a guaranteed starter, his value is only going to continue to decrease, and when you add the fact that he’s the highest-earner at the club into the mix, Chelsea must look to move him on this summer.